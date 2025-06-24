Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends love to Belarusian as she shows off her 'many phases' in fun outfits amid Wimbledon prep

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis are a power couple of the tennis world. Recently, the Belarusian showed off her ‘many phases’ ahead of Wimbledon 2025, and her boyfriend was quick to show his love.

Sabalenka and Frangulis were first spotted together in April 2024, when the latter attended the tennis star’s matches at the Madrid Open. Frangulis followed this up with an appearance at the Cincinnati Masters, where Sabalenka thanked him for his support in an adorable speech after her victory in the finals.

Recently, as she gears up for Wimbledon 2025, Aryna Sabalenka showed off her fun side. The World No.1 took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos where she's sporting vastly different attires, ranging from a chic dress to a tennis outfit. She captioned the post,

“The many phases of Aryna.”

Reacting to this, Georgios Frangulis was quick to show his love for the Belarusian, commenting,

“😍😍.”

Via Sabalenka's Instagram

Georgios Frangulis was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he studied law at the Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado. He is best known for founding Oakberry, a superfoods brand that is focused on acai products.

In January 2024, Sabalenka signed with the brand as an ambassador, promoting their smoothies and acai bowls. In August that same year, the World No.1 took the partnership one step further when she launched a personalized acai bowl, the ‘Power Serve Bowl’ in collaboration with Oakberry.

When Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her relationship with Georgios Frangulis

Sabalenka and Frangulis at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

2024 was a difficult time for Aryna Sabalenka away from the tennis courts, as she dealt with the unexpected death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov. During this challenging phase Sabalenka found support in Georgios Frangulis.

In late 2024, the Belarusian tennis star opened up about the support she received from her boyfriend, telling People Magazine,

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff. But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Since beginning their relationship, Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis have been fairly public about their romance, and often share updates about their life together with fans.

