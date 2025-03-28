Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios shows off her goddaughter's luxurious lifestyle with Prada bag in endearing moment 

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, recently shared an adorable picture with the tennis star's goddaughter. Sabalenka revealed the little girl to the world at her press conference after beating Jasmine Paolini in the Miami Open semifinal on Thursday. In a heartwarming interview, the pair laughed and smiled together, and Sabalenka talked about how her support system has helped her succeed.

Now Brazilian entrepreneur Frangulis has had his photo opportunity with the adorable new star. Sabalenka and Frangulis have been inseparable since he was first seen cheering her on at Flushing Meadows in 2024, after which Sabalenka formally announced that they were together.

Frangulis, who is the founder and now Ambassador of the superfood brand Oakberry, shared his picture with Sabalenka's goddaughter on Instagram story. He was pictured carrying Sabalenka's goddaughter in his arms, as she shows off a Prada handbag.

Sabalenka joined the Oakberry as a brand ambassador last year and has even developed her signature açaí bowl for the brand.

Georgios Frangulis is Aryna Sabalenka's biggest cheerleader at the Miami Open title

While Frangulis is a trained lawyer, he always intended to become a businessman and entrepreneur. Since its start in 2016, Oakberry has become a global health-food chain and turned Frangulis into a multi-millionaire.

Since getting together with Aryna Sabalenka, he has become her No. 1 fan, supporting her at her matches and championing her on social media.

Sabalenka, the World No. 1 in WTA rankings and three-time major winner, suffered a disappointing loss to Madison Keys in the final of the Australian Open in January, a match she was favourite to win.

That result threatened to derail Aryna Sabalenka's 2025 season, and early exits in Qatar and Dubai appeared to suggest the Belarusian was rattled. She rallied in Indian Wells, gaining emphatic revenge by beating Keys 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal, but was then outfought by 17-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva, who beat her 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 in the final.

Undeterred, Sabalenka has looked imperious in Miami, comfortably beating double Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal. Sabalenka has given away only 23 games and is yet to lose a set in her five matches in Miami. In Saturday's final, she meets the fourth seed Jessica Pegula in an intriguing conclusion to the tournament.

