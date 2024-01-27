On a day when Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng are set to fight for the women's singles title at the 2024 Australian Open, Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has been seemingly caught mocking the contest.

At a press conference on Saturday, January 27, Zempilas's comments about the final between Sabalenka and Zheng were caught by the microphone. During a live stream by WAMN News, he was heard asking a reporter for confirmation about the tennis action later in the day.

And he was told:

“Ah yeah, the female final.

To this, Zempilas replied:

“It’s a reserves game then. I say that having been there, obviously. Plenty of nights when I’ve read the...”

Zempilas' microphone at that point gets shut off, possibly by one of the producers.

Interestingly, Zempilas has spent almost three decades in sports media. He has also been an MC (Master of Ceremonies) at several Australian Open finals and has also worked as an AFL commentator for Channel Seven.

Tennis fans were understandably upset with Zempilas's comments, with one stating that the constant devaluing of women’s sport was exhausting.

"Imagine the sheer terror of standing opposite Sabalenka as she thunders a serve towards you. The constant devaluing of women’s sport is exhausting," said one post on X (formerly Twitter)

Another fan expressed their desire to never have him do sports commentary in the future.

"Ah yes, another horrible, sexist politician. Hope he doesn't get anymore sports comms gigs ever again," said another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Basil Zempilas responds to criticism, says comments weren't about Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng's final

After his comments about the Australian Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng went viral, Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas has put out a statement denying all accusations.

Zempilas has stated that his conversation with the reporter is being reported incorrectly. He claimed that he was talking with Nine journalist Michael Genovese about how presenting the news while the women's singles final was taking place would result in a smaller audience watching the news.

"I need to make absolutely clear the conversation I had with Michael Genovese today is being reported totally incorrectly. Before today's press conference Michael and I were talking about how presenting the news when a big sporting event is on at the same time means a small audience will watch the news," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"Reading the news against the tennis was what I was referring to as "being the reserves". Not the tennis. I can not make that any clearer or be any more emphatic," he added.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Major title match between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng will get underway at the Rod Laver Arena at 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, January 27.