Aryna Sabalenka sends message of assurance to Iga Swiatek after Pole uniquely places trust in her

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dispatched Sonay Kartal 6-1, 6-2 to book her place in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells. She's not the only top player in scintillating form as defending champion Iga Swiatek and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys are among the other notable names to make the last eight here.

Aside from their strong on-court results, players are also killing it on social media. As a part of a fun promotional video for the tournament, a few players were asked to pick one other player they would prefer to be stranded with in a desert. Swiatek opted for Sabalenka, and the latter was asked about her thoughts on the same during her latest press conference on Wednesday, March 12.

Sabalenka was fully confident in her ability as a provider and assured Swiatek of their survival. However, she also joked that if there's no food, then her rival would be her next meal.

"I got you. I got you, Iga. We're gonna survive. I'm gonna bring you food. Don't worry. Listen, could go either way. If there wouldn't be food, I would go for her probably, you know. So it's kinda like good and bad option for her. I'll do my best to do everything so we are not hungry and we're safe," Sabalenka said.

After a light-hearted moment, Sabalenka will now be keen to focus on the task at hand. She will take on World No. 25 Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 13.

Aryna Sabalenka eyeing a spot in the semifinals of Indian Wells 2025

Aryna Sabalenka at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, Aryna Sabalenka commenced her run at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over McCartney Kessler. She beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-2 in the third round, and ousted Sonay Kartal with the same scoreline after that. It's unlikely to be that simple against her next opponent, Liudmila Samsonova.

Their head-to-head is currently tied at 2-2, and Sabalenka won their previous encounter 6-3, 6-2 en route to the Cincinnati Open title last year. Neither player has won back-to-back matches in this rivalry. If the pattern were to continue, then this would be Samsonova's time to shine. The Russian scored a 6-0, 6-4 win over sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

Sabalenka is gunning to reach the Indian Wells semifinals for the second time. She previously finished as the runner-up in 2023. Samsonova, meanwhile, is bidding to make the last four here for the first time.

