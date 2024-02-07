Aryna Sabalenka shares adorable picture of hitting partner's daughter with her Australian Open trophy

Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win has been well-celebrated by her team, and her hitting partner, Andrei Vasilevski, and his family weren't left out of the party. She recently shared a picture on social media of Vasilevski's daughter cheekily holding the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

The Belarusian won her second Australian Open title last month after defeating 21-year-old Chinese star Zheng Qinwen in the final, 6-3, 6-2. On Tuesday (February 6), Sabalenka posted a picture featuring Vasilevski's daughter standing beside the Australian Open trophy and hilariously holding one handle with her two hands.

Sabalenka found the moment lovely and captioned her Instagram story accordingly.

“My love 💓” - Sabalenka captioned

Vasilevski, who turned pro in 2009, is currently inactive. He played his last professional match in the final of the 2022 Pau Challenger men's doubles, partnering Romain Arneodo; however, they lost to the duo of Elliot Benchetrit and Eliakim Coulibaly.

The 32-year-old Belarusian won his first and only doubles title at the 2021 Belgrade Open, partnering with Jonathan Erlich, who secured his 22nd title.

A look at how Aryna Sabalenka clinched the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, becoming the first woman since Victoria Azarenka (2012-13) to win back-to-back titles in Melbourne.

At the 2023 edition, Sabalenka kicked off her campaign by defeating Tereza Martincova in the first round, followed by a victory against America's Shelby Rogers in the second round. In the third and fourth rounds, she won against Elise Mertens and Belinda Bencic, respectively, to set up a quarter-final tie with Donna Vekic.

Sabalenka beat the Croat in straight sets and then defeated Magda Linette in the semi-final 7-6(1), 6-2. She did not drop a single set en route to the final, where she met Elina Rybakina. The Belarusian won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

At the 2024 edition, Sabalenka entered as the second seed. In the first four rounds, she defeated Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, and Amanda Anisimova. She beat Czech star Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals before downing American teenager Coco Gauff in the last four.

Sabalenka then defeated Zheng Qinwen in the final with scores of 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the title for the second consecutive season. The 25-year-old did not drop a single set throughout the whole tournament.