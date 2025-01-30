  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • Aryna Sabalenka shares fond memories of quality time with boyfriend Georgios, handling a snake & meeting Jackie Chan in Australian Open photodump

Aryna Sabalenka shares fond memories of quality time with boyfriend Georgios, handling a snake & meeting Jackie Chan in Australian Open photodump

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Jan 30, 2025 02:04 GMT
2025 Australian Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis at 2025 Australian Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared glimpses of her Australian Open campaign. Despite her best efforts, the Belarusian fell to America's Madison Keys in the final.

Sabalenka arrived in Melbourne aiming to defend the Australian Open title for the third consecutive time. She defeated Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the semifinals.

The Belarusian had little trouble in the semifinals against Paula Badosa, defeating her 6-4, 6-2. She entered the final against Madison Keys as the favorite, but the American turned the tables, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to claim her first Major title.

also-read-trending Trending

Nonetheless, Sabalenka cherished her time in Melbourne, capturing memorable moments—from posing with a snake and meeting legendary actor and martial artist Jackie Chan to strolling through the streets and posing with her team aboard a private jet. She was also joined by her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, who is often seen cheering her on during her matches.

The World No. 1 recently shared these highlights on Instagram.

"Australia, I miss you already!" She wrote.

Check Out her Instagram post below:

Sabalenka's defeat to Keys at Rod Laver Arena cost her the chance to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three straight Australian Open titles. The American also broke the Belarusian's 20-match winning streak at the Australian Open.

"I think when you get to the point of finals, it's trophy or nothing": Aryna Sabalenka said following her 2025 Australian Open campaign

Aryna Sabalenka at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Speaking in her post-match on-court interview, Aryna Sabalenka emphasized that reaching the final holds little value without winning the trophy.

"I think when you get to the point of finals, it's trophy or nothing. Nobody remembers the finalist, you know? Nobody put, like, next to the winner (the) finalist name," she said (via Australian Open.com)

Sabalenka acknowledged the importance of titles, expressing pride in reaching three consecutive finals. The 26-year-old hoped to return next year as a better player and win the Australian Open.

“At this point, yeah, I go for titles. Of course, I have to be anyway proud of myself with the finals, three finals in a row. That's something crazy. I hope that next year I'll come back as a better player, and I'll hold Daphne (the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup) one more time," she added.

Sabalenka currently boasts an impressive 11-1 win-loss record in the 2025 season. Prior to the Australian Open, she claimed the Brisbane International title, defeating Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी