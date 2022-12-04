Aryna Sabalenka shares a glimpse of her love life, posts romantic picture with her beau

Former doubles World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka recently posted a picture with her boyfriend, former ice skater Konstantin Koltsov.

A glimpse of Sabalenka's love life has her fans in awe. The World No.5 took to social media to post a romantic picture with Koltsov and wrote about their love.

"Love is in the air," Sabalenka captioned the post.

Koltsov is a former Belarusian ice-hockey player. For 18 years, the 41-year-old has competed for Belarus in both the IIHF World Championships and the Winter Olympics.

In 2016, Konstantin made his professional circuit retirement official. Unlike the tennis professional, Konstantin stays away from social media.

Aryna Sabalenka: A review of her 2022 season

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her 2022 season with a second-round exit at the Adelaide International. Seeded second at the Australian Open, the Belarusian lost to Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(7) in the fourth round of the year's first Grand Slam. Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of the Doha Open, however, she lost to World No.1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

In her next two consecutive tournaments, the Belarusian tasted defeat in the second round. At the Paribas Open, Sabalenka went down to Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. At the Miami Open, the 24-year-old lost to Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets.

At the Stuttgart Open, Aryna Sabalenka played sensational tennis to reach the final. En route to the final, she beat two of the top-5 seeded players, Anett Kontaveit and Paula Badosa.

In the summit clash, Sabalenka lost to Iga Swiatek again in straight sets. At the Italian Open, Sabalenka once again lost to Swiatek, this time in the semifinals of the event. The third seed lost to the top seed 6-2, 6-1.

Plying her trade at the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros, Sabalenka lost to Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0. Sabalenka lost her second final of the season at the Libema Open. Seeded first, Sabalenka lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-0.

She also reached the top four at the Cincinnati Open, where the sixth seed lost to Caroline Garcia. She looked in good form at the US Open but once again fell to Swiatek. Sabalenka lost to the eventual winner in the semifinals of the Major.

At the WTA Finals, Aryna Sabalenka finally overcame Swiatek to qualify for the final, where she lost to Caroline Garcia.

