Aryna Sabalenka and her sister Tonechka show off the reality of their dynamic as they dance their hearts out in TikTok trend

Aryna Sabalenka and her sister Tonechka showed off the reality of their "dynamic" while dancing their hearts out. The sisters had recreated a popular TikTok trend while dancing.

Sabalenka recently wrapped up her run at the 2025 Australian Open, where she was the two-time defending champion. She competed against Madison Keys in the final but ultimately finished as the runner-up, after the American defeated her 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to claim her first Grand Slam title.

After concluding her campaign at the Melbourne Major, Sabalenka took to social media to share a video of herself and her younger sister Tonechka participating in a TikTok trend.

“@unaitokli Sums up our sister dynamic 😂 ," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Sabalenka's Instagram story [Source: Instagram]

Watch the video here of Sabalenka and Tonechka's TIkTok dance here:

Aryna Sabalenka had begun her 2025 season at the Brisbane International. She had defeated Renata Zarazua, Yulia Putintseva, Marie Bouzkova, Mirra Andreeva to move to the final. In the championship match, the Belarusian triumphed over Polina Kudermetova to win the title .

At the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka aimed to win her third successive title but was unable to do so after losing to Madison Keys in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at Qatar Open 2025

Sabalenka at the 2022 Qatar Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her runners-up finish at the 2025 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the Qatar Open. The tournament is set to take place from February 9 to February 15, 2025, at the International Tennis and Squash complex in Doha. This will be the World No.1's fourth appearance at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament, having previously competed in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Sabalenka made her tournament debut at the Qatar Open in 2020, where she defeated the likes of like Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Zheng Saisai, Svetlana Kuznetsova, and triumphing over Petra Kvitova in the final to claim the title.

In 2021, Sabalenka was the defending champion and she was eliminated in the second round by eventual runner-up Garbine Muguruza.

During her last appearance at the Qatar Open in 2022, Aryna Sabalenka entered as the top seed. She managed to defeat Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann in the second and third rounds, respectively, before being defeated by eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

