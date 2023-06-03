Aryna Sabalenka-Sloane Stephens clash scheduled for French Open night session just a token allotment, laments tennis journalist

In a surprise scheduling decision for the 2023 Roland Garros, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Sloane Stephens in a night session match.

This move has sparked debate among the tennis community, with critics pointing out this is only the first women's match to receive the night slot so far this year. Only one women's match was selected throughout the entire tournament last year.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg highlighted this issue in a tweet on Saturday, June 3:

"Sabalenka-Stephens gets night session at #RolandGarros tomorrow, first women’s match picked so far this year (only one picked entire tournament last year)."

He argued the limited inclusion of women's matches in the night session gives the false impression of equitable treatment.

"I’d rather zero than a token one; makes it look like women got fairly considered each day, which I don’t think they were," Rothenberg added.

Sabalenka-Stephens gets night session at #RolandGarros tomorrow, first women's match picked so far this year (only one picked entire tournament last year).

"I'd rather zero than a token one; makes it look like women got fairly considered each day, which I don't think they were," Rothenberg added.

Both Sabalenka and Stephens have reached the fourth round on the back of their impressive run of form.

Sabalenka defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in the third round, maintaining her straight-sets winning streak at the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Stephens, showed her resilience by overcoming Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in her last encounter.

However, the focus is not solely on the players but also on the match scheduling. One-match night sessions at Roland Garros have been a subject of controversy since its introduction in 2022.

Critics argue that it limits the exposure and opportunity for both players and fans, particularly in the tournament's first week.

Rothenberg furthered his criticism in a subsequent tweet:

"But really, the one-match night sessions need to be phased out. Just a terrible proposition for fans, especially in the first week of #RolandGarros."

"But really, the one-match night sessions need to be phased out. Just a terrible proposition for fans, especially in the first week of #RolandGarros."

The French Open, being one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, carries considerable prestige and attention. Therefore, the scheduling of matches becomes a prominent factor in upholding not only fair play but also equal representation and visibility for both men's and women's tennis.

As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen how the Roland Garros management responds to this controversy. The outcome of the Sabalenka-Stephens night session match, as well as the overall representation of women’s tennis in the tournament's scheduling, will indeed be subjects of keen interest among players, fans, and critics alike.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka at French Open 2023

The 2023 French Open sets the stage for an exciting face-off between tennis powerhouses Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens.

American tennis star Sloane Stephens faced a daunting three-setter against Yulia Putintseva in the third round, marking her first set loss of the tournament.

Despite early straight-set triumphs over Varvara Gracheva and Karolina Pliskova, Stephens is about to confront a fiercer adversary in Aryna Sabalenka. Her past record against the Belarusian player presents a challenging hurdle to overcome.

Conversely, Aryna Sabalenka has showcased unwavering dominance in the tournament thus far. Her straight-set victories over Marta Kostyuk, Iryna Shymanovich, and Kamilla Rakhimova are testament to her impressive form. As Sabalenka pursues consecutive Grand Slam titles, maintaining her flawless record against Stephens becomes a crucial goal.

The upcoming face-off marks their fourth meeting, with Sabalenka winning all previous encounters in the last six years. Remarkably, each of these matches stretched to the maximum sets, underscoring the evenly-matched competition between the two.

However, their battles have never been waged on clay courts, adding an element of novelty to the impending duel.

Their previous battles have been dramatic. In 2022, at the San Diego Open, Sabalenka edged out Stephens 2-1, pulling back from a first-set loss to seal the match with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the Montreal Open in 2021, the Belarusian star again overcame Stephens in a tight match with scores of 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 6-4. Their first showdown happened in 2017, at the Billie Jean King Cup, where Sabalenka defeated Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

