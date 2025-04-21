Aryna Sabalenka takes matters into her own hands after missing out on $105,000-worth Porsche again with Stuttgart final loss

Aryna Sabalenka made a hilarious remark after losing the Stuttgart Open final to Jelena Ostapenko. The Belarusian congratulated her rival and her team for the commendable win. While it wasn’t just the trophy but a $105,000-worth Porsche Macan Turbo at stake, the three-time Grand Slam champion expressed dissatisfaction about missing out on the opportunity. However, the remark didn’t come straight but in her own cheeky way.

Ostapenko displayed an exceptional class of dominance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the final. With this, the Latvian won her 16th tour-level title and first one this season after missing out on the opportunity in Qatar. Her straight set win over Sabalenka also ended the Belarusian’s nine match win streak.

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her calm after facing the disappointing setback against Jelena Ostapenko. The Belarusian not only congratulated her opponent and her team but also mentioned how she would not give up on the aspiration of owning a Porsche Macan Turbo herself.

“I want to congratulate Jelena & her team. Enjoy driving this beautiful car. I’m glad I can afford this car.. after this final I’m gonna order one because this is the only way for me,” she said, in her post match on court interview.

Aryna Sabalenka clinched 19 singles titles, including the recent WTA 1000 win in Miami. The number also includes three Major titles, because of which, her total prize money bag goes up to $33,287,633, a number comparatively double to that of Ostapenko.

Jelena Ostapenko teases Aryna Sabalenka after winning keys to first-ever Porsche

Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko couldn't contain her excitement after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the WTA 500 title in Stuttgart. While Sabalenka's words clearly gave out the urge to win the luxurious vehicle, Ostapenko teased her with a lighthearted statement. However, she also wished the Belarusian better luck for the next version of the event.

"I’m waiting to come here the whole time. Congrats Aryna, I think you hate me now because you wanted this car so badly. I’m sure you’ll get it another time. It’s great to share the court with you. You’re such a champion," the Latvian player said, in her post match on-court interview.

The victory over Sabalenka rewarded Jelena Ostapenko with her ninth tour-level title. However, the Belarusian still holds a lead in the head-to-head score with 3-1.

