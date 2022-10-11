Aryna Sabalenka teams up with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz for practice match at San Diego Open 

Aryna Sabalenka is all set to feature at the San Diego Open on Thursday. The World No. 5 put up an assertive display at the US Open Championships, where she reached the semifinals of the hardcourt Major before going down to World No. 1 and eventual champion Iga Switek.

The Belarusian former World No. 2 was seen hitting the courts at the Barnes Tennis Center for a practice match with Pete Wentz, who is the bassist for the popular American rock band Fall Out Boy.

The 42-year-old artist has previously admitted his love for tennis and is also heavily influenced by one of the all-time greats, Andre Agassi. He is also a huge fan of players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Nick Kyrgios, along with Sabalenka, his doubles partner in San Diego.

"Agassi has influenced me a lot. I read Agassi's book and then I started wearing vintage Agassi stuff. I had a whole summer where I got into the continental grip and I also double-faulted an entire summer. But now I've got it, and I feel great," Peter Wentz said, according to tennis.com.

"I also like Nick Kyrgios a lot, he's athletically off the charts and I like a little wild side, a little personality. As for Sabalenka, I like the intensity with which she plays her game," he added.

Aryna Sabalenka to feature at San Diego Open for first time in her career

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to participate in the San Diego Open for the first time in her career. The Belarusian received a first-round bye due to her seeding (No. 3) and will square off against either Jil Teichmann or Sloane Stephens in the second round on Thursday.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Coco Gauff are among the other top players to make a significant impact at the WTA 500 event. Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu also made her return to the women's tour in San Diego and secured her place in the second round with a brilliant three-set win over Liudmila Samsonova.

Sabalenka has had a hot and cold season so far, amassing 29 wins from 47 matches and finishing as the runner-up at the Stuttgart Open and the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships. She'll be looking to win her first title this season at the San Diego Open.

