Aryna Sabalenka turns heads in stunning couture looks as she graces the cover of Flaunt magazine

Aryna Sabalenka has garnered attention with her charismatic looks for the cover page of Flaunt magazine. The Belarusian finished runner-up in the Australian Open last month.

She lost the summit clash against Madison Keys on January 25, and days later, she was part of a photo shoot for Flaunt magazine. Sabalenka donned luxurious brands and stylish looks to be on the magazine's cover.

She shared a glimpse of the cover picture on her Instagram handle. The Belarusian wore a light-green Burberry coat, pairing it with Skims' bodysuit and Falke's tights. She enhanced her look by accessorizing it with Bvlgari earrings, necklaces, and rings. The post's caption read:

"So excited to be on this month's cover of @flauntmagazine - Issue 196, Shadowplay."

The magazine also shared a picture of Sabalenka rocking the photo shoot in a Sandro jacket, a Fendi jacket, Falke tights, and Stella McCartney shoes. She also accessorized this look with Bvlgari's accessories.

The Tennis Letter also shared glimpses of her wearing Chanel's bodysuit and Louis Vuitton's hat during her photo shoot on the beach.

Aryna Sabalenka solidified her image in the tennis world by delivering remarkable performances in the Australian Open. She squared off against Madison Keys in the final but fell short of clinching the title for the third straight year, losing 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka opened up about her loss in the Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys with their 2025 Australian Open trophies - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka showcased various emotions after Madison Keys won the Australian Open. The Belarusian's heartbreak was clearly visible on the court as she gave a loud grunt and smashed her racket on the court. But she pulled herself up for the post-match ceremony.

Exuding gratitude and promising a comeback next year at the tournament, she said:

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who made this tournament happen. Thank you to everyone who made my stay comfortable, and I really feel like home every time I'm here. Even though I didn't get it this year, I'll come back stronger and I'll do my best next year," Aryna Sabalenka said.

This year's Australian Open victory would have been the Belarusian's third consecutive win at the tournament. However, she gracefully accepted the runner-up trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka started her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International. She reached the final and bested Polina Kudermetova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, to win the title.

