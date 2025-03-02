Aryna Sabalenka turns up the style in chic all-black outfit at WTA event in LA, poses with boyfriend Georgios in stunning snap

Aryna Sabalenka recently made a fashionable statement by wearing an elegant all-black outfit at a WTA event in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California. Sabalenka also shared a stunning photo with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis

Sabalenka recently finished competing in the Middle East swing, starting with the 2025 Qatar Open where she was the top seed. She began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, facing Ekaterina Alexandrova in her opening match and losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5).

The World No.1 then moved on to the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning her opening match against Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4. But she was defeated by Clara Tauson in the third round with a score of 3-6, 2-6.

After her exit from the Dubai tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has since traveled to the United States of America to compete in the 2025 Indian Wells Open, scheduled at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from March 2 to March 16.

Before starting her campaign at Indian Wells, Sabalenka took to social media and shared a series of stylish photos of herself in an all-black outfit for a WTA event she hosted at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. She also shared a lovely picture with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, from the event.

“Sunset on sunset boulevard 😉 Such a fun evening co-hosting @wta’s Female Trailblazers event 🩷 ," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Although the exact date of Aryna Sabalenka and Frangulis' relationship is unknown, they were first seen together in April last year during the 2024 Madrid Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open

Aryna Sabalenka at BNP Paribas Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Along with Sabalenka, players like Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Madison Keys will compete at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California.

Sabalenka's best performance in singles at the WTA 1000 event came in 2023 when she defeated the likes of Evgeniya Rodina, Lesia Tsurenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari to reach the final. She lost to Elena Rybakina in the championship match and finished as the runner-up.

At the 2019 Indian Wells Open, Sabalenka clinched the doubles title alongside Elise Mertens. The duo defeated the second-seeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Tímea Babos, and Raquel Atawo and Katarina Srebotnik in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Sabalenka and Mertens overcame Kaitlyn Christian and Asia Muhammad in the quarterfinals, followed by a victory against the fifth-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the semifinals to secure a spot in the final.

In the championship match, Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens defeated the top-seeded pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova with a score of 6–3, 6–2 to win the women's doubles tennis title.

