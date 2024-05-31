Aryna Sabalenka visits Georgios Frangulis' OAKBERRY Acai store in Paris amid French Open 2024

Aryna Sabalenka visited OAKBERRY Acai in Paris with Georgios Frangulis amid the 2024 French Open. The Belarusian has been regularly hanging out with the owner of OAKBERRY, a quick-service superfood brand.

Sabalenka is currently in Paris as she is participating in the French Open. The Belarusian has had a fantastic season so far which began with a title defense at the Australian Open in January. However, she has come up short twice in the last month in the final of two tournaments.

Sabalenka's clay court season has been a mixed bag with two WTA 1000 finals appearances under her belt but no titles. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek got the better of the World No. 2 on both occasions. Sabalenka would be hoping to change her fortunes in France on the biggest stage the clay court has to offer.

Although that might call for immense pressure, the Belarusian lightened things up by hanging out with Frangulis on Thursday (May 30). Sabalenka shared an image of the OAKBERRY owner on her Instagram Story as they visited the store in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Story. (Source: Instagram - @arynasabalenka)

OAKBERRY, founded in Brazil in 2016, is also a sponsor of the Haas F1 team.

Sabalenka has been spotted with Frangulis multiple times in the recent past. During the Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix, Sabalenka, along with Frangulis, visited the Haas F1 team and met with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

A few days ago, the Belarusian player shared an image of herself walking with Frangulis under an umbrella as she took time off before the French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka will face her "soulmate" Paula Badosa in French Open 2024 3R

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 French Open - Day 5

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa will go head-to-head at the 2024 French Open in the third round.

Sabalenka got the better of Erika Andreeva 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

On the other hand, Badosa defeated 26th seed Katie Boulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round and Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round.

Sabalenka has previously called Badosa an "incredible person" and someone she loves.

"I love Paula [Badosa] very much. We have been friends for three or four years, she is an incredible person. It is very important to have friends on the circuit, so when you find someone who you feel is your soulmate, it is the best thing that can happen to you," Sabalenka said, as quoted by Punto de Break (translated from Spanish).

The pair will face off at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday, June 1.