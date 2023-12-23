Aryna Sabalenka visits UAE’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in traditional attire during World Tennis League

Aryna Sabalenka recently took some time off her busy schedule to visit one of the most stunning and sacred places in Abu Dhabi: the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque stands as the largest mosque in the nation. With a capacity for up to 40,000 worshippers, the mosque boasts 82 domes, over 1,000 columns, and chandeliers adorned with 24-carat gold, exemplifying its grandeur and significance.

Sabalenka is currently in Abu Dhabi to participate in the World Tennis League, which is a mixed-gender team tennis competition showcasing some of the top players in the sport like Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and others.

The second installment of this event is being held from December 21 to 24, 2023, in the Etihad Arena. The tournament format comprises four teams—Team Eagles, Team Falcons, Team Hawks, and Team Kites—each consisting of two male and two female players. These teams will engage in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches.

Sabalenka shared her experience of visiting the mosque on Instagram on Friday, December 22, where she posted several pictures of herself wearing a traditional Abaya burka and posing in front of the mosque.

"Evenings like this 🤩," Sabalenka captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

A look at Aryna Sabalenka's performance so far in the 2023 World Tennis League

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka is part of Team Kites, which is currently leading the standings with 60 points, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Paula Badosa, and alternate Lloyd Harris.

Sabalenka has been in impressive form, winning three out of her four matches so far. She teamed up with her best friend Badosa to beat Team Eagles' Mirra Andreeva and Sofia Kenin, 6-3, on the first day, and also won her singles match against the Russian.

On the second day, she lost her doubles match with Badosa to Team Falcons’ Sorana Cirstea and Elena Rybakina but bounced back to win her singles match against Rybakina and also clinched a super shoot-out victory over the Kazakh.

Sabalenka will be back in action on the third and final day of the World Tennis League, where she will face Team Hawks, which currently stands in fourth and last position on the leaderboard with 52 points. Team Hawks consists of Hubert Hurkacz, Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, and Caroline Garcia.

Aryna Sabalenka is currently ranked World No. 2, with a 55–14 win-loss record this season. She also made it to the quarterfinals and above in 12 tournaments this year, with title runs in Adelaide International 1, Australian Open, and Madrid Open, along with final in the US Open, Indian Wells, and Stuttgart Open. She also reached the semifinal at the WTA Finals, where she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 6-2.