Aryna Sabalenka did not hold back when wishing her closest friend on the WTA Tour, Paula Badosa, a happy birthday.

Badosa turned 26 years old on November 15 and Sabalenka posted many pictures from their time together on and off the court on social media, with special messages. The Belarusian called Badosa her favorite person and hoped to meet her soon.

"Happy birthday to my fav person. Love you and miss you so much. See you soon, babe," Aryna Sabalenka wrote on Instagram stories.

The World No. 2 also posted a picture of her lifting up Badosa and one of the most viral images of the two together, which shows them playfully placing their hands on each other's behind. Sabalenka also hoped to click more pictures with Badosa, as they only have a few.

"Babe we need to do more content together, was trying to find more cool pics with you...we only have a few," the 2023 Australian Open winner wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka shared images of how their friendship started and how it was going. One photo was from the Tennis Tens ahead of the 2023 Indian Wells Open, in which Badosa is on an exercise bike and having a conversation with Sabalenka. The other one was them tightly embracing each other.

Sabalenka via Instagram stories

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on her relationship with Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2021 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka recently spoke about the deep bond she shared with Paula Badosa, which extended beyond the tennis court. The Belarusian said that it is very hard for tennis players to develop such a great kinship with their peers, so having this relationship with Badosa is a big blessing.

Despite being fierce competition on the court, Sabalenka alluded to an understanding with the Spaniards of leaving their competitive side on the court and embracing their friendship outside it. The Belarusian counts herself very lucky to have someone like Badosa by her side.

"It is very difficult. It doesn't happen very often that you can find your soulmate on the circuit because we compete against each other. But we had this deal: on the court we are opponents, we can shout whatever we want, but off the court we are friends again," she said (via Punto de Break).

"We can take a day, depending on who wins, to accept the fact that one of us lost, but then we become friends again. It's hard, and I'm super happy to have her. She is a very nice girl and having her by my side is very important to me," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have faced each other four times on the WTA Tour. Their head-to-head record is tied at 2-2. They first met in the second round of the 2021 Western & Southern Open, which Badosa won.

Their most recent encounter came at the 2023 Stuttgart Open. No. 2 seeded Sabalenka came back from a set down to defeat Badosa in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.