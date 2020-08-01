'As Dominic Thiem matured, my wife and I also matured with him' - Wolfgang Thiem

2019 proved to be a landmark year in Dominic Thiem's career. It saw Thiem establish himself as one of the elites, and also the out-and-out favorite to dethrone Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

A win at the Indian Wells Masters was followed by runner-up showings at the French Open and the Nitto ATP Tour Finals. Thiem's excellent work throughout 2019 ultimately led to another Major final, at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Dominic Thiem's father Wolfgang has had a big part to play in the World No. 3's ascent, and he recently spoke about how he as a parent has dealt with the ups and downs in the journey.

Didn't know what was gonna happen to his career: Wolfgang on Dominic Thiem's early years

Dominic Thiem at French Open junior event in 2011

In an interview with Polstat Sport, Wolfgang Thiem shed light on the Austrian's rawness in the junior level events, and the emotional rollercoaster that has accompanied his growth.

"I have to say that as Dominic matured, my wife and I also matured with him during this period - from Tennis Europe to ITF Juniors to being professional," Wolfgang Thiem said.

"When he lost to Fratangelo in 2011 (in the Roland Garros junior event final), where it was 6-8 in the third set, it's obvious that you are emotional as a parent. The most important thing is to always have a positive attitude," he added.

Wolfgang Thiem went on to speak about the journey that a a parent goes through with their child on the tour, especially when they are also his/her coach.

"As a parent, it's hard to find the right words because as I mentioned, you react emotionally. Being a trainer you keep more distance because this is your job, you are able to be more objective. It was hard. It is much better now because I gained experience myself," asserted the World No. 3's father.

Dominic Thiem's growth on the tour has been ongoing since 2014, and he has now started beating the biggest stalwarts of the game on their preferred surfaces.

Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic on hard courts at the ATP Tour Finals last year, Rafael Nadal on clay at Madrid in 2018 and Barcelona in 2019, and Roger Federer on grass at Stuttgart in 2016.

But Wolfgang claims it was hard to predict any of that back when his son was just starting out.

"In junior times you never know how the future will turn out. Now Dominic is in the top 10, one of the seeded riders. Back when he was 70 or 80 you don't know what's gonna happen," Wolfgang added.