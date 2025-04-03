As Emma Navarro plays in family-owned Charleston Open, get to know all about American star's parents and siblings

Emma Navarro is currently competing in her home tournament at the Credit One Charleston Open. The tennis star grew to fame after reaching the semifinals of the US Open in 2024 by defeating Paula Badosa, as a reason for which she rose to No. 8 in the world rankings the week after.

Currently ranked No. 11, the American is a billionaire heiress. Her father Ben Navarro who is currently worth $4.8B (via Forbes), is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group which is one of the largest buyers of consumer debt in the US. In addition to that, they also own the Credit One Bank, making the Charleston Open a tournament of their own.

Her mother Kelly, reportedly works as a talent recruiter for The Meeting Street Education Group and is a doting mother of four. Navarro has two brothers Owen and Earl and a sister, Meggie who is also a tennis prodigy.

