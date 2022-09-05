"As focused as I’ve seen him early in a match; he believes he can win this tournament" - Andy Roddick gives his verdict on Nick Kyrgios' resurgence at US Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick was very impressed by the performance of Nick Kyrgios in his win over current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

The Aussie defeated the defending champion in four thrilling sets 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to make his way into his first US Open quarterfinal. Roddick revealed that the fourth-round encounter was the most focused he has ever seen the flamboyant Aussie in a match.

"As focused as I’ve seen NK early in a match. He believes he can win this tournament," said Roddick.

andyroddick @andyroddick As focused as I’ve seen NK early in a match. He believes he can win this tournament As focused as I’ve seen NK early in a match. He believes he can win this tournament

The former US Open champion was further impressed by the fact that the recent Wimbledon finalist doesn't even need a proper coach at the moment, adding that his discipline and determination have been instrumental in his recent turnaround.

"Doesn’t even need a coach. Discipline, fitness, and ability to accept the grind as it comes," said the tennis legend.

andyroddick @andyroddick @MikeMcCarson Doesn’t even need a coach. Discipline, fitness, and ability to accept the grind as it comes @MikeMcCarson Doesn’t even need a coach. Discipline, fitness, and ability to accept the grind as it comes

"I just thought I played the right way; I returned unbelievable today" - Nick Kyrgios analyzes his R4 win over Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates a win against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open

Meanwhile, the Aussie superstar revealed that he was thrilled with his performance in the clash against Daniil Medvedev. In his post-match press conference, he recognized that he returned really well over the course of the match and was mentally more free in the third and fourth sets.

"Yeah, the first set I guess was the most important thing. I feel like if he'd got that first set, it was going to be pretty much an impossible task for me to come back and win," said Kyrgios.

"I just thought I played the right way. I returned unbelievable today. Just thought the third and fourth set were just so free. I was just having a lot of fun, embracing every moment out on Ashe today. Really proud of that," said Nick.

He also commented on how he disrupted the rhythm of the top seed with his gameplay, which gave him an advantage during the big moments of the match.

"Obviously I felt like I disrupted his rhythm a little bit, didn't let him kind of get comfy behind the baseline, play his style of tennis. I think that's what you have to do. But I was overall pretty happy with my performance," he added.

Nick Kyrgios will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday for a place in the last four.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal