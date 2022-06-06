"As an honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is the real GOAT" - Novak Djokovic's fans react as Rafael Nadal wins 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal extended his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam race, winning his 22nd title at the 2022 French Open. With titles in both Majors played this year, the Spaniard is now two clear of his great rivals.

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Nadal on another big achievement. Among the neutral and dedicated fans of the Spaniard, many of Djokovic's fans also took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Nadal's latest victory.

En route to the French Open title, he defeated Djokovic in the quarterfinals in another keenly-contested match - their 59th career meeting.

Following the Spaniard's victory in the final, the Serb's loyal fans couldn't help but applaud the incredible achievement.

"As an Honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is real GOAT, he leads my finished hero by 2 Grand slam and 1 Gold Medal and he is vaccinated as well. Warra Player," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Otaku Garhwali @LeftistPahadi

Warra Player



Pavvy G @pavyg I have absolutely no issues in congratulating @RafaelNadal winning @rolandgarros yes he got a bit lucky with Zverev getting injured but unlike the @AustralianOpen he won this slam fair and square and 22 slams is an amazing feat. Greatest clay courter of all time, fab achievement. I have absolutely no issues in congratulating @RafaelNadal winning @rolandgarros yes he got a bit lucky with Zverev getting injured but unlike the @AustralianOpen he won this slam fair and square and 22 slams is an amazing feat. Greatest clay courter of all time, fab achievement.

Meanwhile, another Djokovic fan believes the Serb will have his chance to catch and even surpass the Grand Slam record set by the Spaniard. At the same time, they feel no one will be able to match some of the records set by the current World No. 1.

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet



Novak will have many chances to attempt to catch up and surpass the Slam race



But it will be difficult for anybody to:



* take his ‘Weeks at 1’ record

* hold all 4 Slams at once

* win all 9 M1000 (Novak has done it twice)



Grass season is here! Hey #Nolefam Novak will have many chances to attempt to catch up and surpass the Slam raceBut it will be difficult for anybody to:* take his ‘Weeks at 1’ record* hold all 4 Slams at once* win all 9 M1000 (Novak has done it twice)Grass season is here! Hey #NolefamNovak will have many chances to attempt to catch up and surpass the Slam raceBut it will be difficult for anybody to:* take his ‘Weeks at 1’ record* hold all 4 Slams at once * win all 9 M1000 (Novak has done it twice)Grass season is here! https://t.co/tzixrmLUug

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 Feel sorry for Felix as he was inches from beating Nadal & could have made his first grand slam final as Djokovic was under par & Zverev got injured!!



Unfortunately for FAA his coach didn't do the the job he was paid to do!! Feel sorry for Felix as he was inches from beating Nadal & could have made his first grand slam final as Djokovic was under par & Zverev got injured!!Unfortunately for FAA his coach didn't do the the job he was paid to do!!

One fan praised Nadal's achievement but at the same time railed against the "massive disrespect" shown towards Djokovic in Australia earlier in the year.

"I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal. But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise," said a tweet.

Tennis Puneet 🐺 @TennisPuneet



But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise Ivan Ljubicic @theljubicic Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal.But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise twitter.com/theljubicic/st… I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal. But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise twitter.com/theljubicic/st…

Dheeraj @tennis_DPA Reminder: Novak Djokovic wasn't deported from Australia because he forced his way in. He was deported based on "public interest" by the whims of a politician, even though he was given a valid visa to participate in the AO.



This changed tennis history Reminder: Novak Djokovic wasn't deported from Australia because he forced his way in. He was deported based on "public interest" by the whims of a politician, even though he was given a valid visa to participate in the AO. This changed tennis history

Other fans expressed their belief in Djokovic's ability to go on a winning run at the Grand Slams and soon clinch the record of all-time titles won.

"Don’t worry Novak Djokovic. Sooner or later you will become the king of Grand Slams!!! Wimbledon, US Open and next year’s Australian Open will be yours and you’ll have 23 GS by then!!! I really believe in you!!! IDEMOOOOOO!!!!" one such fan wrote.

Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸 Mexican 🇲🇽 fan @MexicanDjokovic Don’t worry @DjokerNole sooner or later you will become the king of Grand Slams!!! Wimbledon, US Open and next year’s Australian Open will be yours and you’ll have 23 GS by then!!! I really believe in you!!! IDEMOOOOOO!!!! Don’t worry @DjokerNole sooner or later you will become the king of Grand Slams!!! Wimbledon, US Open and next year’s Australian Open will be yours and you’ll have 23 GS by then!!! I really believe in you!!! IDEMOOOOOO!!!!

// @tanyadiors you are, hands down, the best person I've had the privilege of knowing and loving, you will overcome this slump. you have been through a lot, and I know you will find the strength to overcome it, because your story can't end here. it WONT. I love you, always @DjokerNole you are, hands down, the best person I've had the privilege of knowing and loving, you will overcome this slump. you have been through a lot, and I know you will find the strength to overcome it, because your story can't end here. it WONT. I love you, always @DjokerNole 💖

miomir @KECMANOVlC



Hurts a lot as a Nole fan, how great most of last year was and how terrible it has started…



But if anyone can come back from this, it’s



Let’s not feel sad today Congrats to Rafa on winning Roland Garros.Hurts a lot as a Nole fan, how great most of last year was and how terrible it has started…But if anyone can come back from this, it’s @DjokerNole Let’s not feel sad today #Nolefam Congrats to Rafa on winning Roland Garros. Hurts a lot as a Nole fan, how great most of last year was and how terrible it has started…But if anyone can come back from this, it’s @DjokerNole Let’s not feel sad today #Nolefam 😊

Rax ²⁰ 🐊 #Nolefam #MS @Raxiren The fact that we are unsure of Novak's participation in 2 slams, yet alone his chances to win, says a lot about everything now....



These are dark days, with an increased pressure now to win on the green pastures of London..... The fact that we are unsure of Novak's participation in 2 slams, yet alone his chances to win, says a lot about everything now....These are dark days, with an increased pressure now to win on the green pastures of London.....

Novak Djokovic will now turn his attention to Wimbledon, where he will aim to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title. He will go into the tournament as the favorite, considering he is the three-time defending champion at the grasscourt Major.

Djokovic will be ranked No. 3 in the build-up to Wimbledon, as he is set to relinquish his World No. 1 spot on June 13.

"Me, Roger, Novak, we achieved things that probably we never expected" - Rafael Nadal

2022 French Open - Day 10

Rafael Nadal has always maintained that he is content with all his achievements throughout his career and does not play with the sole aim of being the leader among Grand Slam title winners.

Speaking after his victory on Sunday, the Spaniard further highlighted the same, before saying that Federer, Djokovic, and himself have achieved a level of success that they never expected.

"It's not about being the best of the history. It's not about the records. It's about I like what I do, you know. I like to play tennis. And I like the competition," he said.

"As I said couple of times in the past, and is not a thing that I repeat, is not the thing that I don't feel for me, we achieved our dreams. Me, Roger, Novak, we achieved things that probably we never expected," the 36-year-old added.

The Spaniard is still uncertain about his participation at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He stated that he will undergo a new course of treatment for his injured foot, following which he will have more clarity on his immediate and long-term future in the sport.

Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 27 and concludes on Sunday, July 10.

