"As an honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is the real GOAT" - Novak Djokovic's fans react as Rafael Nadal wins 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal extended his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam race, winning his 22nd title at the 2022 French Open. With titles in both Majors played this year, the Spaniard is now two clear of his great rivals.
Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Nadal on another big achievement. Among the neutral and dedicated fans of the Spaniard, many of Djokovic's fans also took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Nadal's latest victory.
En route to the French Open title, he defeated Djokovic in the quarterfinals in another keenly-contested match - their 59th career meeting.
Following the Spaniard's victory in the final, the Serb's loyal fans couldn't help but applaud the incredible achievement.
"As an Honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is real GOAT, he leads my finished hero by 2 Grand slam and 1 Gold Medal and he is vaccinated as well. Warra Player," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, another Djokovic fan believes the Serb will have his chance to catch and even surpass the Grand Slam record set by the Spaniard. At the same time, they feel no one will be able to match some of the records set by the current World No. 1.
One fan praised Nadal's achievement but at the same time railed against the "massive disrespect" shown towards Djokovic in Australia earlier in the year.
"I have no problem with this renaming the PC court to honour Rafa Nadal. But then they think it’s OK that Novak is detained in Australia. The 9-time champion. Such massive disrespect, then they wonder why Novak fans make so much noise," said a tweet.
Other fans expressed their belief in Djokovic's ability to go on a winning run at the Grand Slams and soon clinch the record of all-time titles won.
"Don’t worry Novak Djokovic. Sooner or later you will become the king of Grand Slams!!! Wimbledon, US Open and next year’s Australian Open will be yours and you’ll have 23 GS by then!!! I really believe in you!!! IDEMOOOOOO!!!!" one such fan wrote.
Novak Djokovic will now turn his attention to Wimbledon, where he will aim to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title. He will go into the tournament as the favorite, considering he is the three-time defending champion at the grasscourt Major.
Djokovic will be ranked No. 3 in the build-up to Wimbledon, as he is set to relinquish his World No. 1 spot on June 13.
"Me, Roger, Novak, we achieved things that probably we never expected" - Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has always maintained that he is content with all his achievements throughout his career and does not play with the sole aim of being the leader among Grand Slam title winners.
Speaking after his victory on Sunday, the Spaniard further highlighted the same, before saying that Federer, Djokovic, and himself have achieved a level of success that they never expected.
"It's not about being the best of the history. It's not about the records. It's about I like what I do, you know. I like to play tennis. And I like the competition," he said.
"As I said couple of times in the past, and is not a thing that I repeat, is not the thing that I don't feel for me, we achieved our dreams. Me, Roger, Novak, we achieved things that probably we never expected," the 36-year-old added.
The Spaniard is still uncertain about his participation at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He stated that he will undergo a new course of treatment for his injured foot, following which he will have more clarity on his immediate and long-term future in the sport.
Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 27 and concludes on Sunday, July 10.