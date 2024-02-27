"As long as my body's healthy, I see no reason of me stopping and considering less" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on continuing with his hectic tennis schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas has said he has no plans to relax on the ATP Tour this year.

Tsitsipas had a fairly long schedule on the men's tour in 2023. He played a total of 77 matches, with a run to the final of the Australian Open and an ATP 250 title in Los Cabos being his best results.

When asked about his thoughts on his campaign last year, the Greek said he never focused on how long the season was or how many matches he was playing.

"I never really thought about it, but I think that's also in a way, a good sign I have been playing a lot. I think I got around 25, 26 tournaments last year. That's a lot of weeks. But let's not forget, I've also won a lot as well," he said (via Tennis TV).

Tsitsipas added that as long as he remains physically fit, he will play as many tournaments as possible.

"I've gone deep into tournaments throughout the year (2023), I've played a lot of matches in individual tournaments, so that helps kind of get to those numbers. As long as my body's healthy and I'm willing to go out there and fight and give my 100 every single time, I see no reason of me stopping and considering less than that," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: "The ultimate ambition for 2024 would be a Grand Slam title"

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has come close to winning a Major twice — at the 2021 French Open and the Australian Open last year. He lost to Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

When asked about his goals for this season, the 25-year-old said that winning a Grand Slam was at the top of his list.

"The ultimate ambition for 2024 would be a Grand Slam title. And Masters 1000 titles," he stated.

With this year's schedule also featuring the Paris Olympics, set to be held at Stade Roland Garros, Tsitsipas said he might consider playing fewer matches to save his energy for an Olympic medal.

"I would love to see myself have an Olympic medal of any kind. The Paris Olympics. And probably I would slow down at that point and play less matches. Thinking about it now," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in Acapulco to participate in the Mexican Open. He is set to face Roman Safiullin in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, February 27.