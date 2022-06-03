"If my nephew has shown anything in these wonderful 17 years, it is that he can always be counted on" - Toni Nadal on critics underrating Rafael Nadal coming into the French Open

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni has praised the Spaniard’s performance against Novak Djokovic at the French Open. The 21-time Grand Slam champion beat World No. 1 Djokovic to progress to the Roland Garros semifinals.

The 13-time French Open champion, who has been battling a foot injury coming into Roland Garros this year, has seemingly played through the pain and got past players like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Djokovic in back-to-back matches.

In his column for El Pais, Toni Nadal spoke highly of his nephew's fight and hunger.

“As long as Rafael is willing to jump on a tennis court, it would be a miscalculation, in my opinion, not to take it into account. If my nephew has shown anything in these wonderful 17 years, it is that he can always be counted on," Toni Nadal wrote.

Toni, currently part of Canadian Auger-Aliassime's coaching team, waxed lyrical about Rafael Nadal and lambasted detractors for writing him off.

"That is why in recent weeks I have been surprised by the speed with which certain specialized journalists have finished and clearly replaced Rafael. Perhaps it has been somewhat inconsiderate that the winner of the current Australian Open, the finalist of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells (who played with a cracked rib), who has been for 17 uninterrupted years one of the benchmarks of Spanish sport and tennis world, some have removed it so soon from the pools," Toni Nadal wrote.

"Another very complicated examination awaits my nephew now against a very focused Alexander Zverev" - Toni Nadal previews Rafael Nadal's semifinal clash

Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten

Rafael Nadal now has Alexander Zverev standing in the way of his 14th French Open final. The Spaniard will take on Zverev in the Roland Garros semifinals on Friday. Although Nadal holds a head-to-head advantage against Zverev, the German has form on his side having won three of their four recent meetings.

Toni Nadal spoke of the challenges Zverev could pose for Rafael Nadal, with the German looking impeccable in this year's tournament.

"Let us not forget, however, that another very complicated examination awaits my nephew now against a very focused Alexander Zverev. The German, without a doubt, will put strong opposition and will try to validate his not inconsiderable chances of standing in the final," Toni Nadal said.

The pair have met on clay five times, with the Spaniard winning all but one match. His only defeat came in last year's Madrid Masters, where Zverev won in straight sets.

