"As for media, I couldn't care less, I do this because I have to be here and I don't want to get fined"- Nick Kyrgios after QF loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Canadian Open

Nick Kyrgios' dream run was put to sleep by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday. The Pole got the better of Kyrgios in 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-1 to qualify for the semifinals of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

Having been subject to a lot of controversial issues in the past, Kyrgios has had an on and off relationship with the media. Speaking at a post-match conference in Montreal, the Aussie took a blunt approach while addressing the media.

When asked about his unusual knack for giving well-rounded responses to the media, Kyrgios spoke about his apathy for press conferences, adding that he does them only because of the policy of being fined otherwise.

"As for media, I couldn't care less. I do this because I have to be here and I don't want to get fined, so…," Kyrgios said.

He continued by saying that the whole process is not very enjoyable and if given an option, he'd not think twice before opting out.

"I mean, it's routine. I don't really enjoy it, to be honest. I'd rather not be here right now," he added.

"I'm just glad I can't play like Medvedev or someone first round"- Nick Kyrgios on the chances of being seeded at US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been in the form of his life. He had an impressive run at this year's Wimbledon, only to lose to Novak Djokovic in the final in four sets after winning the opener. He followed it up with a championship trophy at the Citi Open in both singles and doubles events.

The Australian picked up where he left off in Montreal, defeating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the second round and winning 15 of his last 16 matches before losing to Hurkacz in the last eight.

Sitting at the pinnacle of his career, the 27-year-old will be seeded at the upcoming US Open after starting the season outside the top-120. When asked about the same in his press conference in Montreal, Kyrgios gave a very nonchalant response when being told about his chances of getting seeded in the Grand Slam.

"I'm just glad I can't play like Medvedev or someone first round. That's all I really care," he stated.

Nick Kyrgios will next be seen in action at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati before taking part in the last Major of the season at the US Open.

