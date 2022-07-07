"As much as I like Aga, she should delete this photo and should feel pretty dumb for cheering for that" - Tennis fans react to Agnieszka Radwanska supporting Nick Kyrgios during Wimbledon QF

Agnieszka Radwanska cheered for Nick Kyrgios during his 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal against Cristian Garin. The Polish tennis great posted a picture on Instagram of the Australian player in action during the match on Court No. 1 with some words of support.

Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal with a victory over Garin on Wednesday. The Aussie has once again been one of the major talking points throughout the tournament, not just for his tennis.

Radwanska, who is competing in the women's legends doubles event at Wimbledon, took some time off to catch Kyrgios playing.

However, this did not go down well with some sections of the tennis community on social media.

"As much as i like aga, she should delete this photo and should feel pretty dumb for cheering for that," one fan tweeted to say.

Kyrgios has played some of his best tennis in a long time at the ongoing Wimbledon championships, helping him achieve a breakthrough Grand Slam result. He has also had outbursts and arguments with the chair umpire and other officials, something that is a common occurrence in his matches.

Additionally, it was reported on Tuesday that he is facing assault charges in court due to an incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

British teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who also tweeted to laud Nick Kyrgios after his Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday, faced the ire of tennis fans on social media, along with Radwanska.

Former World No. 2 Radwanska is partnering with former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic in the doubles invitational event at Wimbledon this year. Radwanska is also set to participate in a charity event later this month organized by Iga Swiatek. The proceeds from the event will be used to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is set to face Rafael Nadal in the men's singles semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday, provided the Spaniard overcomes an injury he faced in the quarterfinals.

Nick Kyrgios' legal team denies claims that he has been already charged

After earlier reports that Nick Kyrgios had already been charged by an Australian court for assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, the 27-year-old's legal team responded by calling those claims a 'misrepresentation of the truth.'

While Kyrgios is due to face court early next month, his legal team said that he cannot be considered to be 'charged' before the court appearance.

"Today's media headline that Mr Kyrgios has been "charged" is inaccurate. At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr. Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offence until the First Appearance," read a statement from New South Wales-based law firm Johannessen Legal.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Kyrgios chose not to respond to the media at Wimbledon when asked about the allegations against him. His legal team stated that their client will address the allegations once there is more clarity and when he is ready.

