After the worst month of my life, I face a new challenge; as a player based in Kyiv, I have nowhere to go to: Lesia Tsurenko 

Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko has said that she currently has nowhere to go.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken its toll on a number of tennis players from both countries. Tsurenko took to Twitter to write that as a player based in the country's capital Kyiv, she has nowhere to go. The 32-year-old also said that every Ukrainian now has their own nightmare story.

"After the worst month of my life with constant headache, panic attacks and guilt over the war in Ukraine, I face a new challenge... as a player based in Kyiv, I have nowhere to go. Now every Ukrainian has his own nightmare story...Where should I go?"

The 32-year-old's tweet was retweeted by Elina Svitolina, who previously said that she would take a short break from tennis. The Olympic bronze medalist said that along with the war in Ukraine, she was also struggling with her back and would miss some of the upcoming tournaments.

"It’s been an extremely difficult couple of months for me, not only mentally but also physically," Svitolina wrote. "For a quite long time I’ve been struggling with my back. The pain didn’t let me prepare for the tournaments at my best. Meanwhile, observing with unbearable pain in my heart what is happening in my homeland Ukraine and with how much bravery and courage our Ukrainian people are defending our country, this gave me a huge push to continue and fight on court.

"Now, my body can’t handle it anymore and I need to rest. Therefore, I'm sad to announce that I will be missing Fed Cup and few of my favorite tournaments in Europe. But I’m sure, I will see you around soon."

Lesia Tsurenko is yet to win a WTA match in 2022

The Ukrainian has lost all of her main draw matches in 2022 so far

Tsurenko is yet to win a match in the main draw of a WTA tournament this year so far. She failed to qualify for the Melbourne Summer Set 1 but did manage to make it to the main draw of the Australian Open. However, the Ukrainian was thrashed by Ashleigh Barty in the first round.

She lost in the opening round of the Abierto de Guadalajara to Anastasia Potapova before failing to qualify for the Indian Wells Open. The Ukrainian lost in the qualifiers of the Miami Open but got into the main draw as a lucky loser. However, she was beaten by Yulia Putintseva.

Currently ranked 135th in the world, it is yet to be seen which tournament Tsurenko will next compete in.

