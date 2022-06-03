As Rafael Nadal prepares to take on Alexander Zverev on his 36th birthday, how has the Spaniard fared in matches played on his birthday so far?

Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open on Friday, the same day he turns 36. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has played seven matches on his birthday before, winning in all but one of them.

The sole loss came in the 2015 French Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals in straight sets. Nadal, whose birthday falls during the second week of Roland Garros every year for the most part, had won all five previous encounters on the day up until that point.

The most famous of those wins came at the 2005 French Open, when the Spaniard, in his maiden tournament appearance as a lanky teenager, defeated then World No. 1 Roger Federer in the semifinals.

Another notable victory was his demolition of Kei Nishikori in straight sets in the fourth round of the 2013 edition. Most recently, the World No. 5 bested Richard Gasquet in the second round of the 2021 French Open.

Rafael Nadal has a 6-3 lead in the head-to-head against Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal is seen by many as the favorite coming into the clash against Alexander Zverev, and not without reason. The Spaniard has a 6-3 lead in the head-to-head against the German. On clay, the former World No. 1 has an even more commanding 4-1 lead.

Their most recent encounter also went in favor of the 36-year-old, who vanquished the World No. 3 in straight sets in the final of the 2021 Italian Open. A win on Friday would make Zverev the new World No. 2, his career-best ranking, while a title run would be enough to secure the World No. 1 spot for the 25-year-old.

Nadal, meanwhile, is looking to win his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title and 14th French Open title. The Spaniard is already leading the ATP tour in the Singles Race to Turin, having earned at least 500 points more than second-placed Carlos Alcaraz as of now.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has also moved up to World No. 4 in the live rankings, leapfrogging Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek fell in the fourth round. The winner of the contest will take on either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the summit clash on Sunday, both of whom are looking to reach their first French Open final.

