"As someone who already played in the Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic era, thank you for picking basketball" - James Blake on LeBron James

Former World No. 4 James Blake has expressed gratitude to LeBron James for not picking tennis over basketball as his career. James Blake, who won 10 career titles, feels it could have been more difficult for other tennis players had Akron Hammer picked up the racquet. The former top-10 player believes that tennis has been blessed with a potent rivalry amongst the 'Big 3' (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic) in the last 15 years.

James Blake's remarks came on Twitter after he heard James stating that he wished he would have played tennis. The American basketball superstar commented that he always wanted a winning mentality from his teammates and that he could have achieved that after playing sports like either tennis or golf.

“I’m obsessed with it, with win or bust. And what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club.”

He went on to add, “There’s times when I wished I was a tennis player, or a golfer when it was literally like, Look in the mirror, it’s you verse you.”

James Blake's record against the three players wasn't among the best but he had a decent head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal. The American played against the Spaniard on seven occasions, out of which he won three and lost four.

James Blake was utterly dominated by Roger Federer as he could only savor a solitary win against the Swiss in 11 matches while he could not register a single win against Novak Djokovic in their three meetings.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated Grand Slam tennis

Big 3 at ATP Heritage Celebration in 2013. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Roger Federer won his first Major title in 2003 at SW19 and he is regarded as one of the most elegant players to have graced the sport. Rafael Nadal rose through the ranks when he won his first Slam (Roland Garros) in 2005 as a teenager.

Novak Djokovic became the first Serbian player to win a Major in 2008 when he lifted the coveted Australian Open trophy and since then, he has added 20 more titles to his tally.

Interestingly, at least one member of the 'Big 3' has reached the semifinals in 71 of the last 72 Grand Slams (aside from the 2020 US Open), which has been a harbinger of their supremacy over the years.

