"As soon as there's a defeat, everyone massacres them" - Jannik Sinner's coach makes feelings known on Carlos Alcaraz documentary & why it's important

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance has kicked off a new era on the ATP Tour. However, the two are burdened with heavy expectations given their impressive results and even a single loss elicits an overreaction. The Italian's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, shared his thoughts on the pressure faced by the two young stars.

Vagnozzi was in a conversation with journalist Giovanni Pelazzo, when the topic of Alcaraz's recent Netflix documentary, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, came up. The docuseries touches upon his meteoric rise to fame and how despite all his success, he intends to live life like a normal person and have fun.

Vagnozzi saw the documentary and agreed with Alcaraz's view on things. He stated that the Spaniard and Sinner are young adults who have sacrificed a lot to get to this point in their careers. According to him, that must be kept in mind instead of vilifying them every time they lose a match.

"Yes, it was nice. It is important to understand that these are 22/23 year olds who sometimes would also like to live a life. Instead, often as soon as there is a defeat everyone massacres them and it seems like they can never lose. But we must remember that these are kids who sacrifice a lot to do what they like," Vagnozzi said.

Sinner and Alcaraz recently met in the final of the Italian Open, with the latter beating the former in straight sets to clinch the title. They two are on track to meet in the French Open final at the moment.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz advance to the fourth round of the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open 2025.

Top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round of the French Open 2025 with a clinical 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 win over Jiri Lehecka. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set but recovered to beat Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

The duo are in opposite halves of the draw and remain on track to meet in the championship round. Alcaraz will take on Ben Shelton in the fourth round on Sunday, June 1, while Sinner will face Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last eight on Monday, June 2.

Sinner will potentially have to deal with Jack Draper in the quarterfinals, followed by either Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokvic in the semifinals. Alcaraz could bump into Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, with Lorenzo Musetti being his likely semifinal adversary.

Sinner and Alcaraz crossed paths in the semifinals of the French Open last year. The Spaniard staged a comeback to win in five sets. He has won his last four matches against the Italian but the latter has also won the past two Majors, so things could be different if they meet in the final of the clay court Major this time.

