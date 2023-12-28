ASB Classic 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2024 ASB Classic leads a jam-packed week of tennis to begin the new season. While the venue plays host to both tours, the women are up first and will compete from January 1-7, 2024.

Coco Gauff returns to defend her title and leads the pack as the top seed. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu is ready to make her comeback after missing out on most of the 2023 season.

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina are the other two prominent names who'll be competing here. Amanda Anisimova is another player who'll begin her comeback in Auckland.

With that, here's a look at the key details regarding the 2024 ASB Classic:

What is the ASB Classic?

The tournament was founded in 1956 and has been a part of the women's circuit since then. Over the years, the tournament has been known by various names, but one thing has remained constant, its location. It has always been held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the tournament being canned for a couple of years in 2021 and 2022. But it found itself as a part of the WTA Tour once again in 2023.

Serena Williams won her last career title here back in 2020. Her sister Venus Williams is also a former champion here, as are fellow Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Lindsay Davenport.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

Players

Caroline Wozniacki is one of the star attractions at the 2024 ASB Classic.

Coco Gauff captured her third career title here in 2023, that too without dropping a set. The defending champion now arrives in Auckland on the heels of a career-best season, during which she won the US Open as well. The teenager will be keen to continue her sizzling run of form.

Elina Svitolina is the second seed. Her return from maternity leave was extremely successful as she made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon and won a title prior to that. Lesia Tsurenko and Emma Navarro are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova and Caroline Wozniacki all received wildcards to compete, along with home favorite Monique Barry. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Marie Bouzkova and Petra Martic are some of the other well-known names in the fray.

Schedule

The tournament will begin with the first-round matches on Monday, January 1. The first couple of rounds will go on until Thursday. The quarterfinals will be contested on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The championship round will be held on Sunday, January 7.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 ASB Classic is $267,082, while 250 points can be gained by winning the tournament. Here's a breakdown of the ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion 250 250 Runner-up 163 163 Semifinalist 98 98 Quarterfinalist 54 54 Second Round 30 1 First Round 1 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the ASB Classic live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky UK.