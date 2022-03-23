"Ash, what can I say, I have tears, I will miss you on tour" - Tennis stars react to Ashleigh Barty's retirement

The tennis world was in shock after Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday. The 25-year-old's decision comes just two months after she won the Australian Open without dropping a set.

Barty won three Grand Slam titles in total, each on a different surface. The 25-year-old had an exceptional career on the doubles circuit as well, winning the 2018 US Open with Coco Vandeweghe. She also took home the bronze medal in the mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

In her retirement statement, the Australian said she had achieved all that she wanted in tennis and that she had nothing left to give the sport. Her announcement clearly rocked the tennis world, and a number of players paid tribute to Barty. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep had a heart-warming message for her "special" friend.

"Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour," Halep tweeted. "You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo"

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova praised Barty for showing "true class" and said "tennis will never be the same without you."

"Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way," Kvitova said. "I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best!"

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty beat to win Wimbledon last year, wished the Australian the best in the next chapter of her life.

"Congrats on an incredible career Ash," Pliskova wrote. "It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed."

Compatriot Dylan Alcott called Barty a great tennis player but an "even better person."

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate," he tweeted.

"Happy for Ashleigh Barty, gutted for tennis" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray also paid tribute to Ashleigh Barty

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray tweeted that while he was happy for Barty, her retirement was a big loss for tennis.

"Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis. What a player," Murray wrote.

The Australian retired from the sport, having held the No. 1 ranking for 113 consecutive weeks (120 overall), behind only Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186 weeks) and Martina Navratilova (156 weeks).

Ashleigh Barty's absence from the WTA tour will be keenly felt in the weeks and months to come.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala