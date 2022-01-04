Ashleigh Barty celebrated her Wimbledon triumph with a "low-key barbecue" with family, says she'll try to be a "complete player" in 2022

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will kickstart her 2022 season at the Adelaide International 1. The Aussie will look to continue her stellar form from last year. In 2021, she won a tour-leading five titles, her second Grand Slam at Wimbledon and completed 100 consecutive weeks at the summit of the WTA rankings.

Barty, who received a bye in the first round, will begin proceedings in Adelaide against either Coco Gauff or the Norwegian qualifier, Ulrikke Eikeri. In her pre-tournament press conference, she said she was ready to start competing again. She admitted to having rested well at home and having a fruitful training period in the off-season.

"It's nice to be back in tournament mode, see some girls around," Ashleigh Barty said. "Yeah, we're getting ready to go. It's been a nice period at home. Obviously we started pre-season, have trained well, are looking forward now to starting to play here in Adelaide and testing myself again."

Ashleigh Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon 2021

When asked how she celebrated her Wimbledon triumph back home, the 25-year-old revealed that she enjoyed a "low-key" barbecue with her family. However, she added that she still hasn't been able to celebrate with everyone from her extended team.

"It was nice just to come home to see everyone," Barty contoninued. "It was nice to see the kids again, my siblings, my mum and dad. It was a pretty low-key barbecue the day that we got home. Still yet to have the opportunity to celebrate with my wider team. We still kind of haven't all been in the same place at once yet."

The Aussie further talked about how she strives to be a "complete" player. She said she wants to eliminate any weaknesses in her game and work towards improving every facet of it.

"Time and time again I want to try and be a complete player. I want to make sure there are no holes in my game. It's about continuing to try to work on my game and better every facet of my game. A lot of that is match awareness as much as being able to strike a tennis ball. It's a challenge that I love. I love to try to get better each and every day," she added.

"The very last thing I'm thinking of is the medical history of my opponent"- Ashleigh Barty on exemptions for unvaccinated players

Ashleigh Barty with her team in Adelaide

Australian Open director Craig Tiley has revealed that a bunch of unvaccinated players have been given medical exemptions to compete during the 2022 Australian summer.

During her presser, Ashleigh Barty was asked if was fine with facing a player with such an exemption. She replied that she would like to put her faith into the medical professionals taking these decisions. She stressed that the medical history of her opponent would be the last thing she would be concerned about.

"It's a tricky one for me because it's not my decision," Barty said. "We put the trust in those people that are making those decisions for the right reasons. They have the correct information. There's nothing else to it. The very last thing I'm thinking of when I'm on the court, is the medical history of the player on the opposite side."

