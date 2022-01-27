Ashleigh Barty dismantles Madison Keys in straight sets to reach Australian Open final

Ashleigh Barty defeated Madison Keys in straight sets to advance to the final of the 2022 Australian Open. The World No. 1 will be the first Australian to compete for the women's singles title in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

Barty has played incredibly all week, dropping just 21 games across six matches so far. She's the heavy favorite to win her third Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The World No. 1 defeated Madison Keys 6-1, 6-3 to advance to her maiden Australian Open final.

With her straight-sets win over Madison Keys, Ashleigh Barty advanced to the final, where she will take on either Iga Swiatek or Danielle Collins.

Madison Keys started the match on the backfoot as she was broken in the very first game. Barty consolidated the break with a comfortable hold of serve to lead 2-0. The American finally got on board in the third game of the set.

However, that was as good as it got for Keys in the opening stanza as Barty reeled off four games in a row to win the opening set 6-1. Keys was erratic in the first set, committing 14 unforced errors and hitting just three winners. In contrast, Barty hit seven winners and had just four unforced errors.

Both women started the second set well, holding serve for the first four games. Keys earned a break point on Barty's serve at 2-2, but failed to capitalize. This proved costly for the American, who was broken in the fifth game. The World No. 1 drove home her advantage with a comfortable hold to go 5-2 up.

Keys held for 5-3, forcing Barty to serve out the contest. The Australian did so quite easily, closing proceedings with a forehand winner.

The World No. 1 has been completely dominant over the last couple of weeks and is now just one win away from becoming the first Australian woman to win the Melbourne Major since 1978.

Edited by Arvind Sriram