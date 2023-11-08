"Ashleigh Barty retiring at 25, Naomi Osaka's mentally difficult period & Garbine Muguruza no coincidence" - Paula Badosa on tennis' demanding nature

Tennis fans did not get to see as much of Paula Badosa, Naomi Osaka, and Garbine Muguruza as they probably would have liked to. Badosa has opined that tennis' demands are the reasons behind Ashleigh Barty's early retirement and the likes of Osaka and Muguruza taking prolonged breaks.

Osaka and Muguruza both took time off tennis voluntarily, while Badosa was forced out because of a back injury. Notably, Osaka took a mental health break in 2021, and in 2023 owing to her pregnancy.

It is against this backdrop that the World No. 66 is readying for her comeback to the sport next year. Badosa recently spoke about the demanding nature of modern-day tennis in her latest interview with El Pais.

Badosa said that both Osaka and Muguruza wanting to take time off after undergoing extended periods of stress on the court was not a coincidence. She also alluded to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty choosing to retire at the age of 25 to emphasize that professional tennis takes a lot out of athletes.

The Spaniard went on to add that players today are being forced to play more matches each year and are extremely exposed to off-court pressure as well.

"It's not by chance," Paula Badosa said. "It is no coincidence that you see Ashleigh Barty retiring at 25, Naomi Osaka [four-time Grand Slam champion] going through a mentally difficult period.

"Then Garbine Muguruza… It is no coincidence. This is a very demanding sport in which we are forced to play more and more weeks and you are very exposed. It doesn't surprise me."

"I see her very happy" - Paula Badosa on Garbine Muguruza taking time away from tennis

Paula Badosa spoke in detail about Garbine Muguruza's (in pic) absence from the Tour.

Paula Badosa also spoke in detail about compatriot Garbine Muguruza's choice to take time away from the sport, during the interview.

The Spaniard said it was hard for her to watch Muguruza, whom she looked up to during her formative years and modeled her game after, go through a tough period.

"Garbine Muguruza makes me very sad because for me she has been a reference," Badosa said.

"I loved how she played and I wanted to be like her. I would really like her to be here now, with us (for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup), because I think we could do anything with a team like that, but things are what they are."

Badosa, however, was quick to add that she completely understood the two-time Grand Slam champion's choice and was happy to see her enjoying her time away from tennis.

"I see her very happy and enjoying herself, something that didn't happen when she played," she continued.

"In the end, she is a player who has achieved absolutely everything, the best Spanish player along with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Conchita Martinez, so she has earned the right to do whatever she wants."

Badosa will be one of Spain's main players at this year's Billie Jean King Cup that is currently underway in Seville. They will take on Canada, who have Leylah Fernandez and Eugenie Bouchard in their squad, on Wednesday, November 8.