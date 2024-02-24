Ashleigh Barty shares a glimpse of her baby son Hayden following in husband Gary Kissick's footsteps by playing with miniature golf club

Ashleigh Barty has shared an adorable picture of her seven-month-old son Hayden playing with a miniature golf club.

Barty, who welcomed her son Hayden in July 2023, has been savoring her break from tennis since announcing her pregnancy in January 2023. She tied the knot with her longtime partner, golf professional Garry Kissick, in a private ceremony in Queensland in July 2022. The couple first crossed paths six years ago at the Brookwater Golf Club, where Kissick serves as a PGA trainee professional.

Barty, who won the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and the 2022 Australian Open retired from the sport in March 2022 after ending Australia's 44-year singles women's title drought in Melbourne by defeating Danielle Collins in straight sets in the final, earlier that year.

Nevertheless, Barty has not abandoned her connection to golf, a sport ingrained in her family history. Her father, Robert, previously represented Australia as an amateur golfer, and Barty has demonstrated commendable skills on the golf course. In September 2020, she secured victory in the women's championship at the Brookwater Golf Club.

Barty's son, Hayden, seems to have inherited his parents' love for golf, as he can be seen sitting on a carpet and playing with a baby golf club in the picture that Barty posted on Instagram on Friday, February 23. She captioned the picture with a monkey covering its eyes emoji and a golf flag emoji.

Ashleigh Barty is scheduled to stage her return to the sports scene next month by taking part in the pro-am event at the New Zealand Open, a golf tournament jointly sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour.

Ashleigh Barty shuts down speculations of tennis comeback post-childbirth

Ashleigh Barty previously spoke about the likelihood of her comeback to tennis after leaving the sport in March 2022, during a ceremony to mark the return of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in 2024.

Barty said that she lacks the time for training and physical preparation required for the demands of the sport.

"I don’t have the time. I don’t have the time to train, I don’t have the time to prepare, & I have so many great memories out on this court, & now I just get to create new memories. I’m certainly not coming out of retirement," Barty said.