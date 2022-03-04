Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami, aims to represent Australia at BJK Cup in April

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has decided to pull out of the upcoming WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells (9-20 March) and Miami (March 22 to April 3), thus delaying her return to the tour after winning the 2022 Australian Open. Barty's withdrawal also means that she will not be defending her crown in Miami, where she is the two-time defending champion.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



For



#AusOpen • #AO2022 History more than 40 years in the makingFor @ashbarty , it’s a night she will never forget History more than 40 years in the making 🇦🇺For @ashbarty, it’s a night she will never forget 🏆#AusOpen • #AO2022 https://t.co/RHGLgaDatI

In a press release on Friday, the Aussie revealed that she will require more recovery time in order to compete at the highest level. She expressed her disappointment at having to make such a decision, but emphasized the need to prioritize her fitness.

"I wanted to share an update on my schedule for the coming months," Barty said. "Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami. I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus."

The 25-year-old also mentioned that she is looking forward to donning her national colors in April when Australia host Slovakia for the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup qualifying tie. Barty was instrumental in her country's run to the BJK Cup Finals in 2019, but suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against France.

"My aim is to represent my country at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup event in April," the Aussie said. "After missing the BJK Cup last year I can’t wait to wear the green and gold again."

The three-time Grand Slam champion went on to convey her best wishes to those affected by the ongoing floods in eastern Australia. She further expressed solidarity with the people suffering from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hoped for peace to prevail in the near future.

"On a more important note, it has been a tough few weeks at home in Australia and around the world," Ashleigh Barty remarked. "I send all of my thoughts and best wishes to everyone in Queensland and New South Wales who have been affected by the devastating floods. To the people of Ukraine, especially my peers in the tennis family, we are all thinking of you and hope for peace."

Danielle Collins joins Ashleigh Barty in opting out of Indian Wells

Danielle Collins finished as runner-up at the 2022 Australian Open

With Danielle Collins also announcing her plans to sit out of Indian Wells, both the 2022 Australian Open finalists will be missing from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open. The American, however, is still on the entry list for the Miami Open, which begins later this month.

Ashleigh Barty's withdrawal from the Sunshine Double (the pair of events in Indian Wells and Miami) means second-ranked Barbora Krejcikova has a chance at clinching the No. 1 ranking, provided she wins back-to-back titles in the American cities.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala