'Asking players if they were coming was a lot of fun' - Dominic Thiem on hosting "Thiem's 7"

Dominic Thiem revealed what it was like to organize his own tournament, on the clay courts of Kitzbuhel.

The event is invitation-only, and will take place from July 7th to July 11th in the Austrian city.

Dominic Thiem at French Open 2019

Dominic Thiem and the other players present at the ill-timed and controversial Adria Tour have been under fire over the last few weeks. The event, funded and hosted by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, ended abruptly after four players - Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki, and Djokovic himself - all tested positive for COVID-19.

The Adria Tour was attracting criticism from the very beginning. There were packed stadiums and no visible social distancing during its first leg in Belgrade, Serbia - where Dominic Thiem picked up the trophy. Things went from bad to worse as images of players dancing in a nightclub with their shirts off surfaced on the internet.

Since the cancellation of the event after the positive tests in Zadar, Dominic Thiem has continued with his packed schedule. The Austrian has been travelling all over Europe for various exhibitions, despite many fans urging him to self-isolate after being in contact with the infected players.

That said, Thiem has tested negative multiple times since he played in Belgrade, and is now past the 14-day precautionary period too.

Now set to play host to his own invitational event for the first time, Thiem made some upbeat comments ahead of the tournament.

Fantastic to be here again: Dominic Thiem on playing in Kitzbuhel

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem will be returning to the clay courts of Kitzbuhel not as defending champion, but as host of a tournament. 'Thiem's 7' is set to place in the city from July 7th to July 11th, and it is hosted and funded by Dominic Thiem and his father Wolfgang.

The likes of Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Bautista Agut will be the other star attractions in addition to Thiem himself.

The World No. 3, as reported by tennisnet, spoke about what the experience of hosting a tournament was like.

"It was the first time I saw a bit of the organization, calling the players and asking if they were coming, which was a lot of fun," said Thiem. "Of course it is also the first time in Kitzbühel since the emotional triumph last year."

Dominic Thiem triumphed at Kitzbuhel last year before also bagging the trophy at Vienna in the fall, to complete the Austrian double. The 26-year-old further talked about everybody who had played a part in making Thiem's 7 possible.

"My father Wolfgang is there as a sports director and many Kitzbühelers are behind this project," said the Austrian. "It is just fantastic to be here again. I arrived in the best weather and have already had a good training session. Now it is time to adjust to the altitude."

Thiem also revealed his excitement at meeting some of his colleagues once again, "I haven't met most of them since March, since Indian Wells," he said. All players participating in Kitzbuhel have, it must be noted, tested negative for coronavirus.

Dominic Thiem has had a long and arduous schedule ever since lockdown protocols have eased. He first participated in the Austrian Pro Series before picking up the trophy at the Adria Tour and then wrapping up the second leg of the Pro Series. He then moved on to play in the innovative Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France, and is now set to host his event in Kitzbuhel.

The World No. 3 plans to make his competitive return at the Cincinnati Masters, but before that he will be traveling to Berlin for the Bett1Aces exhibition tournament. The likes of Alexander Zverev, Nick Kygrios and Petra Kvitova will also join him in Germany.

"It will also be interesting because it is on grass and on the court with the location," said Thiem on travelling straight from Kitzbuhel to Berlin.