Aslan Karatsev advanced to his first Masters 1000 semifinal by defeating Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(3), 6-4 on Thursday, May 4.

The 121st-ranked Russian saved all three break points in the first set and converted his only chance in the second.

By winning the match, the Russian became the first qualifier since Richard Gasquet and Olivier Rochus at the Hamburg Masters 1000 event in 2005 to make it to the final four on clay.

Following that, Aslan Karatsev attended a press conference and admitted that he had a rough time prior to the tournament due to personal issues. He also stated that he is "really happy" to have resumed working with his former coach, Yahor Yatsyk.

"There is always ups and down, but for me I had really big down, let's say. But also, it's related some personal reason. Also, we start again with my coach that we worked before. We start in Basel," he said.

"Really happy that we find a way to start to work together. It's really helped me like this is the guy who can help me most of the coaches right now on the court, off the court. So we have a really good combination," Karatsev added.

The 29-year-old went on to say that he now has more confidence than he did two years ago and that he is more focused on the tasks at hand.

"Yeah, I think now I'm more, you know, that experience that I get from past two years, I think I have it more now. Now it's more calm, so you stay a bit focused on the things that you have to do," the Russian stated.

"I managed to complete the game plan for every match, this is important" - Aslan Karatsev

Aslan Karatsev pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven.

Aslan Karatsev said that his victories in the Madrid Open thus far felt great on the court in the Spanish capital.

The Russian added that he wants to stay focused on his game, completing his game plans for each match.

"I think I get up my level. I bring it back. I don't know how to compare if I play the same as two years ago, but I feel great on court. I feel confident. I stay focused on my game," he said.

"Yeah, all in all, you know, I managed to complete the game plan for every match. This is important. So all in all, yes," he added.

Aslan Karatsev will next face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jan-Lennard Struff in the semifinals.

