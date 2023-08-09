"Assumed you were a drug dealer" - Christopher Eubanks and James Blake open up about 'funny' racist experiences

Christopher Eubanks and former tennis pro James Blake recently recalled their "funny" racist experiences.

Eubanks, 27, has been enjoying a dream 2023 season so far. The American won his first tour-level title, the 2023 Mallorca Open, before qualifying for his maiden Wimbledon main draw. At the grasscourt Major, Eubanks defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Blake, on the other hand, retired from the singles category in 2013. Ten years later, the American returned to tennis and played one ITF tournament in the United States. During his career, Blake attained a career-high ranking of No. 4. He was also the runner-up at the 2006 ATP Tour Finals, losing to Roger Federer in the final.

A few days ago, a Twitter user urged everyone to share their 'funny' racist experiences. Both Eubanks and Blake replied with their own stories.

Christopher Eubanks revealed that during a party, someone asked him if he played basketball or was a rapper.

"Guy walks up to me at a player party and THE FIRST words out of his mouth were “So what do you do? Rap or play basketball?," the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Blake, 43, also replied to the tweet and opened up on his "funny" racist experience. The veteran said that once, during a conversation with a foreman, the latter told him that he had assumed Blake was a drug dealer.

"I had a house being built right next to my house in CT. I had to ask the foreman to please stop jackhammering early as my infant was sleeping. He said “yeah, no problem. One of the guys told me who you are. I saw you driving in everyday and assumed you were a drug dealer,” Blake wrote.

Christopher Eubanks lost in the 1R of the Canadian Open 2023

Citi Open - Day 5

Christopher Eubanks lost to Gael Monfils in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto.

Eubanks, who just made his debut in the top 30 of the ATP singles rankings last week, has suffered a slight dip in his form. Following his Wimbledon success, the American reached the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open, losing to unseeded Aleksandar Vukic.

At the Citi Open, he received a bye in his first round, then defeated Sho Shimabukuro in the second round before losing to World No. 55 Jordan Thompson in the third round.