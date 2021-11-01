"At 23 or 20 Slams, Serena Williams shouldn't have to hit another ball for us to say what she's done is historic" - Agent Jill Smoller

Serena Williams' long-time agent Jill Smoller featured in the latest episode of "The GOAT: Serena" podcast, hosted by former pros Chanda Rubin and Zina Garrison. Smoller provided several insights into Williams' legacy, before giving her own perspective on the American's career thus far.

Jill Smoller began by emphasizing how Serena Williams doesn't have to play another ball for her career to be hailed as historic. She went on to question why people are pressuring her to win a 24th Grand Slam title, since Margaret Court's record was created when the tennis landscape was vastly different from today's.

"At 23 or 20 Slams, she shouldn't have to hit another ball for us to say what she's done is historic," Jill Smoller said. "Yes, there's that 24, but the times were so different back then. How do you compare 23 Grand Slams in this day and age to a record set 100 years ago when the tennis was so different?"

"She doesn't have to hit another ball to have her greatness set in stone," Smoller added. "I do know there's still some stuff undone and she likes to be able to control her narrative and legacy."

The 57-year-old went on to claim that Serena Williams is always in charge of her own career, and that she constantly motivates herself to never settle down. Smoller also highlighted how the 23-time Major winner has repeatedly risen from adversity, refusing to stop until she has achieved what she was aiming for.

"She has a demand for excellence," Smoller continued. "She wants to be able to do everything on her own terms and be in control of her narrative. What's kept her motivated each time is that she didn't feel like she was done. You put an obstacle in front of her and I'll give you a person who will put their head down and will stop at nothing to accomplish what they have set in front of her."

Jill Smoller believes Serena Williams has faced more obstacles than anyone she knows. The celebrated agent asserted, however, that Williams has always been able to motivate herself to get past those hurdles.

"Serena has had more obstacles than anybody I've known over time, both personally and professionally," Smoller said. "And each time she has stopped and taken a look and said, 'I'm not finished; there is more to do.'"

"I feel there has been a different appreciation for Serena Williams after becoming a mom" - Jill Smoller

Jill Smoller proceeded to talk about how people don't celebrate the greats of the sport enough while they're still playing. And the 57-year-old feels Serena Williams has been at the receiving of that a lot more over the last few years.

Smoller also claimed that people's perception of the 40-year-old has changed ever since she has become a mother.

"We too often celebrate people when they're done and really don't take time to enjoy when they're still at it," Smoller said. "I feel Serena has gotten a lot more of that over the last couple of years."

"I feel there has been a different appreciation for her; I kind of feel it started after becoming a mom," she added. "The perception of her softened even though it's always been the same; those of us on the phone with her know that."

