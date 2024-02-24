At which age did Serena Williams win her first US Open title? All you need to know about the American's breakthrough Slam run

Serena Williams holds a record 23 Major titles in singles, the most by a female player in the Open Era. She captured the last of those at the 2017 Australian Open. However, her maiden Grand Slam triumph happened in front of her home crowd at the 1999 US Open at just 17 years of age.

Williams concluded the 1998 season ranked No. 20 with a fourth-round showing in singles at the French Open being her best result. But the highlight of her year was winning the mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open alongside Max Mirnyi.

Williams was expected to build upon that success in 1999 and she did just that. The start of the year wasn't ideal as she blew a couple of match points to crash out in the third round of the Australian Open.

The American bounced back in style as she claimed her maiden WTA title at the Open Gaz de France after that. She then defeated Steffi Graf in the final of the Indian Wells Open to win her second title. Her winning streak came to an end in the final of the Miami Open at the hands of her sister Venus Williams.

Williams bowed out of the French Open in the third round and was forced to skip Wimbledon due to an injury. She captured her third career title at the LA Women's Tennis Championships in the build-up to the season's final Major.

Serena Williams was seeded seventh at the 1999 US Open. She barely broke a sweat in the first couple of rounds as she notched up comfortable wins over Kimberly Po and Jelena Costanic.

The American then rallied from a set down to defeat Kim Clijsters and Conchita Martinez in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. She staged another comeback to oust fourth seed Monica Seles in the quarterfinals.

Williams faced defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the semifinals and bested her in three sets. She wrapped up the tournament with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over World No. 1 Martina Hingis to secure her first Major title.

Serena Williams concluded her career with a record six titles at the US Open

Serena Williams at the 2014 US Open.

Serena Williams' haul of six titles at the US Open falls one short of her record at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. However, in terms of match wins and consistency, the year's final Major ranks as her best.

Following her victory at the 1999 US Open, Williams captured five more titles there over the years. She won her second title in New York in 2002 and her third in 2008. She then claimed three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

Williams never lost before the third round of the US Open and also finished as the runner-up on four occasions. Her win-loss record at the venue stands at 108-15 and holds the record for most match wins there, while she shares the record for most titles with Chris Evert.

Serena Williams also called it time on her career at the US Open in 2022. She capped off a memorable career with a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

