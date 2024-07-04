"At least I have 4 at home” - Stan Wawrinka hilariously admits to buying a miniature version of Wimbledon trophy to complete career Grand Slam

Stan Wawrinka has hilariously stated that he bought a miniature version of the gentlemen's singles trophy, awarded to the winner of Wimbledon, to complete his career Grand Slam. The Wimbledon is the only Major that has eluded the Swiss throughout his career.

Wawrinka has had an illustrious career winning three Grand Sams, one Masters, an Olympic Gold, the Davis Cup, and reaching World No. 3, to name a few of his achievements.

Despite achieving most of the possible accolades in tennis, the 39-year-old hasn't won the coveted gentlemen's singles trophy. He won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the US Open in 2016.

The closest the Swiss came to winning Wimbledon was in 2014 and 2015 where he reached the quarterfinals losing to Roger Federer and a five-setter to Richard Gasquet, respectively. Since then, he had failed to make it past the third round.

Recently, Stan Wawrinka appeared in an episode of 'Reign with Josh Smith' where he hilariously revealed that he had once bought a miniature version of the gentlemen's singles trophy to keep at home.

"I went to the shop to buy the small one to have it at home," he said.

Smith asked him if he actually went to the shop to buy a miniature one:

"You went to the shop to buy the miniature trophy?"

Wawrinka laughed as he admitted it and then mentioned how he now had all four Grand Slams at home.

"Yes. To have the four. At least I have the four at home All and then the small one. But I have it," he answered.

Stan Wawrinka is currently facing Gael Monfils in Wimbledon R2

The duo share a light moment during their match (image source: GETTY)

Stan Wawrinka is currently facing Gael Monfils in the second round of 2024 Wimbledon. The Swiss comfortably defeated home favorite Charles Broom 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 to kick off his campaign. On the other hand, the Frenchman defeated his compatriot and 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in his opening round match.

The duo has been long-time rivals and have faced each other six times in their careers. Their head-to-head is leveled at 3-3. This is their first meeting at Wimbledon and third at a Major with the previous two going Wawrinka's way.

Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils played two very close sets with both going the 37-year-old's way - 7-6(5), 6-4, 5-5. However, the match was suspended due to bad light and will be continued today.

