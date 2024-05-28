“At least one player accused of domestic abuse is out” – Fans react to Gael Monfils beating Thiago Seyboth Wild in French Open 2024 1R

Gael Monfils defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild in the opening round of the 2024 French Open men's singles draw on Monday, 27 May. Monfils and Seyboth Wild were locked in the four-setter that lasted for two hours and 36 minutes on Philippe Chatrier.

Monfils registered a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Seyboth Wild to take a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head. He was broken three times by the Brazilian during the match but he crossed the line with six break points. Furthermore, the Frenchman hit a total of 43 winners against his opponent's 32 to advance to the second round.

Tennis fans on X posted their reactions to Monfils' victory. While some of them rejoiced in the 37-year-old's success, a few celebrated Seyboth Wild's dooming result because of his troubled past.

One fan wrote:

"Gael is gonna have a great run …watch."

Expand Tweet

Another fan recalled domestic abuse allegations leveled against Seyboth Wild by his ex-girlfriend Thayane Lima in 2021. The fan also hinted at Alexander Zverev, who beat Rafael Nadal on Monday at the French Open, and his legal troubles with similar accusations, writing:

"Well at least one player accused of domestic abuse is out of the men’s draw today."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"This could have gone either way with Wild up a set and a break in the 3rd. Well done Monfils," a fan stated.

"Well that’s one of the abusers dumped out at least," a fan wrote.

"I watched the match; really enjoyed it. Monfils has great skill and athleticism, but is also a wonderful entertainer. Magnifique," a fan stated.

"I’ve always loved Monfils. Fantastic, beautiful tennis player. Wish he could have gotten one Slam. He got damned close," one fan commented.

An account of Gael Monfils' 1R victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild at French Open 2024

Gael Monfils began his first match of the 2024 French Open in a dominating fashion as he broke Thiago Seyboth Wild's serve in the first game itself. The two then remained on serve until the Frenchman converted another break point in the seventh game and then held his serve to claim the first set.

Gael Monfils in action at the 2024 French Open

The second set began similarly with the Brazilian failing to hold his serve again but he struck back immediately to return on serve by breaking Monfils in the second game. He broke the Frenchman again in the fourth and went on to secure the set to level the proceedings.

The third set also witnessed three breaks of serve with Monfils securing two to edge ahead. The following set proved to be the decider as the Frenchman managed one break on Thiago Seyboth Wild's serve in a close fight.

Monfils will next take on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday, 29 May.