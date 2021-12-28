"At the moment, Djokovic is playing well and he is healthy, but I think Rafael Nadal has a chance to win the Australian Open" - David Ferrer

Former World No. 3 David Ferrer believes Rafael Nadal has a good chance of winning the 2022 Australian Open despite Novak Djokovic's current form and fitness.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spaniard gave his thoughts on Djokovic's quest to win his 21st Grand Slam. Although impressed by the Serb's performance in 2021, Ferrer thinks his countryman Nadal has a good chance in Melbourne.

"At the moment, Djokovic is playing well and he is healthy," Ferrer said. "But I also think Rafael Nadal has a chance to win the Australian Open, for sure."

Ferrer conceded that the World No. 1 is among the top players in the world. But in his opinion, the Grand Slam race is going to be close in the upcoming season.

"It's going to be close next year," Ferrer said. "But Novak's one of the best players on the planet."

The Spaniard also discussed Roger Federer's situation going into the 2022 season. With the Swiss maestro not competing at the Australian Open and doubtful for Wimbledon, Ferrer does not see Federer pulling ahead of Nadal and Djokovic.

"The problem for Roger Federer is that he won't play Australia," Ferrer said. "And there are serious doubts about whether he will play at Wimbledon."

"We cannot compare this generation with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic" - David Ferrer

David Ferrer made it clear that the current generation of ATP players should not be compared with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Spaniard explained that it was impossible for anyone to measure up to three of the greatest players to have ever played the game. But he noted that Next Gen players are getting better every year.

"We cannot compare this generation with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic because that's impossible. They're the best three players in history," Ferrer said. "But the Next Gen are improving every year."

David Ferrer picked World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas as his favorites among the current generation of players.

He also lavished praise on World No. 32 Carlos Alcaraz, whom he believes could become the next big thing in tennis.

"For me Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas - they are there," Ferrer said. "Carlos Alcarez is 18, but he's improving a lot and he's the future. The most important thing is that he is humble and he listens."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala