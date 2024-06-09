"At this pace, Iga Swiatek will surpass Serena Williams" - Fans agree with Chris Evert after she backs World No. 1 to surpass her French Open record

Iga Swiatek recently claimed her fourth French Open title with a victory over Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final. Given the Pole's rapid success at Roland Garros, Chris Evert claimed that Swiatek would surpass her record of seven French Open titles, which was a sentiment echoed by the fans online.

Despite not getting the best start in the first set, Iga Swiatek comprehensively defeated Jasmine Paolini to secure a historic three-peat. With this monumental victory, Swiatek became the youngest player to win four French Open women's singles titles in the open era.

Impressed by her dominance at the French Open, American legend Chris Evert backed Swiatek to surpass her record of seven French Open titles. Speaking to Eurosport, she said:

"Yeah, I think about it (Swiatek surpassing her French Open title haul) everyday when I day put my head on the pillow, I'm worried about Iga. No, I think Iga will end up with double digits, not only beating my seven."

Fans online concurred with Chris Evert's prediction of Swiatek surpassing Evert's record of seven French Open titles, with one of the fans claiming that the Pole could even surpass Serena Williams' record of 23 Grand Slams.

"At this pace, she will surpass Serena."

"I mean at this point you have to agree, no? 23 and already has 4. She could potentially win 9+ if she maintains this level/ improves." A fan said.

More fans had a somewhat similar reaction:

"I sincerely believe she will (with all due respect to Chris Evert)," another fan commented.

"I said it first like 2 years ago," a fan wrote.

"Of course she will." A fan said

Iga Swiatek strengthens her resume with an impressive overall record at the French Open

2023 US Open - Day 1

Iga Swiatek has only strengthened her resume with the 2024 French Open triumph. With a dominant performance over Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 21 matches at the Roland Garros.

On top of that, the Pole holds an impeccable record of 35 wins and just 2 losses at the Parisian Clay. She is also the first woman since Justine Henin to complete a three-peat at the Roland Garros.

After defeating Coco Gauff in the semifinals, Swiatek tied Chris Evert's for the fewest matches needed to reach 34 main draw wins at the French Open. Next, Swiatek will turn her attention to winning her maiden Wimbledon Championship next month.