"At this point, it was the best experience I couldn't afford to buy with the number one player in history." - Taro Daniel on training with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has always been an approachable player on tour as youngsters who are young and impressionable have always sought advice from the Spaniard.

The former World No. 1's tennis academy has also served as an institution where young and budding players have gone to practice and talk tennis with some of the best players and coaches. The latest example of this is Taro Daniel who recently went to the Rafa Nadal Academy. The Japanese player took to Twitter to post a picture with Nadal and had only positive things to say about the practice sessions.

"I've been practicing with Nadal for 3 days @rnadalacademy! At this point, it was the best experience I couldn't afford to buy with the number one player in history." - Taro said.

The 29-year-old Japanese tennis player also wrote a couple of sentences in Spanish thanking Rafael Nadal for the training he had during his stay at the academy.

"Thank you so much @RafaelNadal for these days of training and the @rnadalacademy for letting me come! An incredible experience." - Taro said.

Rafael Nadal could be over 2,000 points behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal in action at Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz

Unable to participate in the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters due to a rib injury, Rafael Nadal will drop 180 points when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday and 500 points from his win in Barcelona last year. The official ranking points for the week of April 27 is 8400 and 6435 for the Serb and Spaniard respectively.

Considering the fact that Novak Djokovic went into the final of the event in Belgrade, the Spaniard is currently almost 2000 points behind the Serbian.

Que ilusión volver a pisar la tierra! 🏻 Hoy tras 4 semanas sin pisar una pista de tenis, primer entrenamiento suaveQue ilusión volver a pisar la tierra!

The Spaniard will hope to shrug off his injury in time for the Madrid Open and the Italian Open in early May. Nadal has a lot of points to defend on claycourt this season and will be eager to get some much-needed match practice ahead of Roland Garros.

The French Open is just over a month away and Rafael Nadal will be keen to avenge his semi-final defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic last year and win his 14th title in Paris. In the process, he could wrestle back the World No. 1 spot in the rankings from Djokovic and extend his Slam count to 22, two more than eternal rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

