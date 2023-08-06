Tennis fans conjectured that a Martina Navratilova comeback might be on the cards after Anna Chakvetadze's name appeared in the draw of an event ten years after her retirement.

Chakvetadze's name, as an alternate, in the draw of three separate events has sparked speculations about a potential return to the court for the Russian. Her name has been mentioned in the brackets of ITF's Flanders Ladies Trophy Koksijde, W15 Duffel, and W15 Wanfercee-Baulet tournaments.

The former World No. 5 has eight WTA singles titles to her name. The 36-year-old played in the semifinal of the US Open and quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the French Open in 2007. Chakvetadze announced her retirement in 2013, owing to her struggle with a back injury.

Surprised at the news, tennis fans mocked the Russian's return and speculated about 66-year-old Navratilova's comeback. A fan wrote:

"At this rate, Martina Navratilova will be announcing her comeback."

Another fan recalled Navratilova's successful US Open mixed doubles campaign in 2006 and tweeted:

"I remember in like 2006 when she won the U.S. Open mixed doubles despite being like 48. An absolute freak of nature."

A user backed Navratilova to win matches despite her age.

"Navratilova would actually still be competitive in doubles if paired with a younger wta player who does good in doubles. After all she won the mixed doubles USO at 50 years old so why not at 67," the user wrote.

Another user proposed a team-up between the 18-time Grand Slam winner and any WTA player for guaranteed victories.

"I can tell you flat out that if you put Martina on a doubles court with a legit wta player, i'd probably take her to win a whole slew of matches," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

US Open 2006: Martina Navratilova's last competitive match

2006 U.S. Open Tennis - Day 13

Martina Navratilova finished her competitive career on a high in 2006 after winning the mixed-doubles title at the US Open. The Czech-American joined forces with Bob Bryan in the tournament and defeated Kveta Peshcke and Martin Damm 6-2, 6-3 in the decider.

After receiving the trophy in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, Navratilova said:

"I have so many memories. Thank you for a great ride. I'll take this memory with me for the rest of my life."

Navratilova retired in 1994 but made a comeback in 2000. Thereafter, the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner enjoyed great success in the mixed-doubles category. She secured two titles in 2003 — Australian Open and Wimbledon — with India's Leander Paes on her side. But after her 2006 US Open glory, the Czech-American finally called it a day.

"This was the last match. No more. No more," Martina Navratilova said.