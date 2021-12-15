"At the time I didn't understand the meaning and the power of it": Maria Sharapova recalls her 'I feel pretty' advertisement with Nike 

Former World No 1 Maria Sharapova recalled the famous 'I feel pretty' television advertisement she made for Nike in 2006 with fondness, and elaborated on the conditions under which it materialized into a creative and financial success.

Appearing on the lastest episode of the Sports Business Radio Podcast hosted by Brian Berger, Sharapova talked about her life after tennis and how she transitioned from being a tennis player into an entrepreneur and investor.

As the pair discussed the various business partnerships the Russian undertook during her career, the topic of Nike and their famous "I feel pretty" advertisement starring Sharapova came up.

The advertisement was Maria Sharapova's first appearance for Nike as spokesperson and was released on August 20, 2006 in the run-up to that year's US Open.

She went on to win the 2006 US Open and, according to Sharapova, the advertisement coinciding with her historic win was what led to its incredible popularity.

"Shooting a big-time production to then go into the US Open and launch it during the US Open and that is the first US Open that I win, it was incredibly special," Sharapova said.

"That is the first commercial that comes on after the match point of the final, that type of alignment does not happen often," Sharapova added.

Speaking about how it felt at the time of shooting the commercial all those years ago, Sharapova said she did not fully grasp the importance of what she was doing when it was filmed.

"As a young girl, I don't think I understood the value or importance of being in a national commercial on U.S. television," Sharapova said.

Reflecting on it now, Sharapova admitted that it was a very powerful and meaningful advertisement, made even better by the timing of it.

"I look back at that now and think how special it is, and obviously the timing made it even better," Sharapova said. "But I think it's quite good that I didn't understand the meaning and the power of it [back then]," she added.

The advertisement starring Maria Sharapova was a creative and financial success

The advertisement portrayed a day in the life of Maria Sharapova

Based on the song of the same name sung in the 1957 stage musical "West Side Story", it portrays a day in the life of Maria Sharapova.

As she passes several people on the way to her match, they all sing a line each from the song in praise of her outward appearance until she silences the crowd with a return ace.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Always loved that Maria Sharapova Nike ad from 2006.



I thought it perfectly encapsulated her spirit.



Although the last chapter of her career was surrounded by controversy (which I will not weigh in on at this point), she remains an all-time great champion and will be missed. Always loved that Maria Sharapova Nike ad from 2006.I thought it perfectly encapsulated her spirit.Although the last chapter of her career was surrounded by controversy (which I will not weigh in on at this point), she remains an all-time great champion and will be missed. https://t.co/bweo4VbGNg

The goal of the advertisement was to showcase the new Nike Performance tennis dress the 19-year-old tennis sensation was to wear at the 2006 US Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

The advertisement went on to be not only commercially successful but also critically acclaimed. It was unilaterally praised for the way it portrayed female athletes as self-assured and strong, and won awards from the advertising and television industries.

Edited by Rohit Mishra