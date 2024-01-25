Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka credited the Australian Open crowd for helping her beat reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in a rousing semifinal on Thursday.

In a repeat of last year's US Open final, World No. 2 Sabalenka avenged that loss with a straight-forward defeat of the American. The Belarusian made a rollicking start, bursting to a 5-2 lead on Rod Laver Arena, only for Gauff to fight back, saving a set point to serve for the set.

It was Sabalenka's time to fight back, breaking serve to force a tiebreak, which she won to draw first blood. In a far tighter second set, Sabalenka broke Gauff for 5-4 before serving out victory.

In her post-match press conference, the Belarusian admitted that it motivates her when the crowd is cheering her opponent, opining that at the US Open, it was 'crazy':

"Well, it actually motivates me a lot, but, at the US Open, they were crazy. You know, like, it's motivation, but sometimes - not sometimes, but at some times, it's getting really annoying because they scream during the point, and I totally understand that. It's absolutely normal, they support their player."

She added:

"I don't know, like, going to this match today, I kind of, like, knew that probably people will be supporting me more than her, and it was really nice to feel that kind of, like, support, like she had at the US Open. So, yeah, it was really enjoyable playing today."

Assured of staying at No. 2, Sabalenka will take on Qinwen Zheng on Saturday as she seeks to become the first back-to-back ladies singles champion at Melbourne Park since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

"It's just another match" - Aryna Sabalenka ahead of Australian Open final

Coco Gauff (left) hugs Aryna Sabalenka at the net.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a marvellous week at the year's first Grand Slam. With her sixth consecutive straight-set win, the Belarusian is now into back-to-back Major finals, third overall, and second straight at the Australian Open.

Ahead of her clash with first-time Major finalist Zheng on Saturday, Sabalenka said that it will be 'just another match' for her. She said in her aforementioned press conference:

"I would say emotionally I'll be, I don't know, like, very ready to fight. Not going crazy. Because when you play first final you kind of like get emotional and rushing things sometimes. When you're like third time in the finals, you're, like, okay, it's a final, it's okay.

"It's just another match, and you're able to separate yourself from that thing. Just focus on your game. That's it, actually."

Having fired 33 winners and four aces and serving at 72%, Aryna Sabalenka will hope for a similar performance as she seeks her second Grand Slam title.