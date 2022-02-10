"At the US Open I became notorious for stealing all the mints, it kind of became an obsession"- Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu recently appeared on the "In My Lady..." segment for Dior's YouTube channel, where she revealed the contents of her 'Lady Dior' handbag. The Brit became a brand ambassador for the French fashion house last year, shortly after her historic victory at the US Open.

During the segment, Raducanu recalled how she developed an obsession for mint candy during her stay in New York.

"I like to have the occasional mint in my bag because it actually started in New York at the US Open," the 19-year-old said. "I became notorious for stealing all the mints. Every time I'd walk past [mint stalls] I'd grab a handful and yeah it kind of became a bit of an obsession."

The World No. 13 also pulled a travelling camera out of her bag and announced that she loves taking photos wherever she goes.

"It's the first thing I take with me wherever I go," she said. "I just capture some really cool moments and I love how you can't check the photo at the time so you can really be present in the moment. It's really cool to travel with it."

Raducanu revealed that she often carries a tennis ball with her in case she wishes to practice her ball toss.

"I always carry a ball because I practice my ball toss wherever I go," she said.

She then went on to produce a medal from her bag, saying she continues to carry it around as a "good luck charm".

"It's from one of the first tournaments that I won. I think it's really special to carry this with me, it's almost like a good luck charm," Raducanu claimed.

"I like to listen to music a lot before games" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu during one of her practice sessions in Melbourne last month

Emma Raducanu proceeded to pull out a pair of headphones from her handbag, revealing that she loves to listen to music before her matches. She was quick to add, however, that her dancing skills were not yet up to scratch.

"I always carry these headphones with me. I like to listen to music a lot before games. I don't think you want to see my dancing not yet, but I work on it," she added.

Next, she pulled out her passports and explained that she owns a British, as well as a Canadian passport because of being born in Toronto.

"I have two passports because I was born in Toronto so I have a Canadian and my British passport, of course," Raducanu explained. "I'm always traveling so you never know when I need to be on the go and I keep them in this very chic passport holder."

The Brit will travel to Mexico shortly to compete in WTA 250 events in Guadalajara (21-17 February) and Monterrey (February 28 to March 6).

