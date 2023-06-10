Karolina Muchova had plenty of highlights during her French Open 2023 finals run, with many of them being in the match for the title.

Muchova ended her best-ever Grand Slam tournament losing to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2023 French Open, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

During the drama-filled match, Muchova produced quite a few highlight-level points, with one of them being at a crucial moment that could have been the turning point of the entire match.

At 5-5, 40-all in the second set, the Czech was serving to take it to a decider, when she hit an amazing volley that wowed tennis fans all around the world.

Not long after, Muchova ended up winning the entire set, and she has her fantastic volleying skills to thank for that.

One tennis fan even went as far as to say that that point was better than the one Carlos Alcaraz managed to pull off in the semifinals of men's singles against Novak Djokovic.

"Ate that Carlos point up! Point of the year!" the fan proclaimed on Twitter.

"Photo of the match. If she wins this will be all over the news."

"If Alcaraz had pulled off such a point, everyone would've Ooh-ed and Aah-ed on TT forever. Muchova has consistently played some eye-catching points this whole week."

"This is what I expect from athletes. Lay it all on the line. Earn that million 🤑💰"

"Karolina is so talented serve and volleying. Most women don't do this. Her variety is exceptional."

If you've already forgotten what Carlos Alcaraz managed to do in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic, here's a quick reminder of the amazing point from the second set:

Karolina Muchova reaches career-high World No. 16 ranking after French Open 2023 final

Karolina Muchova and Chris Evert at the 2023 French Open

Karolina Muchova will climb 27 spots after reaching the 2023 French Open final, in which she lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.

Muchova reached the final after being unseeded in the tournament, managing to beat the likes of World No. 8 Maria Sakkari and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

"I really enjoyed it here. The whole tournament, the preparations, the crowds. I’ll say it again & again. It's incredible. The people, the cheering, the energy. I was pretty down in the 2nd set, but all this made me come back & win the 2nd set & fight," Muchova said after the final.

Muchova's game has been praised by tennis fans and pundits throughout the tournament, with famous tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou going a step further with his stance on Twitter.

"When was the last time we have seen a female player with such a complete tennis as Muchova?" Mouratoglou wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old Czech has also climbed to the fifth spot in the WTA Finals race with 2140 points won since the start of 2023, with 1300 of those points coming at Roland Garros.

